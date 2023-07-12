Resolved (SP2019,SPSE) – Trending issue: additional flavor of the Distributed Cache problem introduced with January 2023 CU

In May we identified an additional flavor of the distributed cache problem introduced with January 2023 CU which was not addressed with May 2023 CU:

Application pools using a managed account that has been added after the farm was created might not be able to talk to the Distributed Cache server because these accounts are not automatically added as a member to the WSS_WPG security group on pure Distributed Cache servers where no WebApplications are provisioned.

With July 2023 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 and Subscription Edition we released a fix for this issue.

The fix for SharePoint Server 2016 is planned to be released with August 2023 CU.