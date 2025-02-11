After installing the October 2024 Cumulative Update (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, the Date column values in lists may incorrectly display as December 30th, 1899, instead of the correct date, under the following conditions: The site locale uses a date format where the day precedes the month (e.g., DD.MM.YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY). […]
Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month. SharePoint Server 2016: KB 5002685 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete February 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes. SharePoint Server 2019: KB 5002678 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent) Microsoft Support […]
The product group released the February 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full […]
The product group released the February 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix. The KB article for February 2025 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours: KB 5002678 – February 2025 Update for […]
The product group released the February 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2016 product family. This CU also includes Feature Pack 1 which was released with December 2016 CU and Feature Pack 2 which was released with September 2017 CU. The KB articles for February 2025 CU should be available at the following locations in […]
The product group released the February 2025 Cumulative Update for Office Online Server. The KB article for February 2025 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours: KB 5002679 – February 2025 Update for Office Online Server The download for February 2025 CU is available through the following link: Download […]
Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month. SharePoint Server 2016: KB 5002672 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent) KB 5002671 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete January 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes. SharePoint Server 2019: KB 5002666 […]
The product group released the January 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full […]
The product group released the January 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix. The KB article for January 2025 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours: KB 5002666 – January 2025 Update for […]
The product group released the January 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2016 product family. This CU also includes Feature Pack 1 which was released with December 2016 CU and Feature Pack 2 which was released with September 2017 CU. The KB articles for January 2025 CU should be available at the following locations in […]
The product group released the January 2025 Cumulative Update for Office Online Server. The KB article for January 2025 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours: KB 5002677 – January 2025 Update for Office Online Server The download for January 2025 CU is available through the following link: Download […]
