- - 0 Comments

After installing the October 2024 Cumulative Update (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, the Date column values in lists may incorrectly display as December 30th, 1899, instead of the correct date, under the following conditions: The site locale uses a date format where the day precedes the month (e.g., DD.MM.YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY). […]

- - 0 Comments

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month. SharePoint Server 2016: KB 5002685 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete February 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes. SharePoint Server 2019: KB 5002678 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent) Microsoft Support […]

- - 2 Comments

The product group released the February 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full […]

- - 2 Comments

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month. SharePoint Server 2016: KB 5002672 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent) KB 5002671 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent) Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete January 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes. SharePoint Server 2019: KB 5002666 […]

- - 16 Comments

The product group released the January 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full […]

- - 4 Comments
Trending Issue: SPSE - Date columns show 30.12.1899 or 30/12/1899 with October 2024 CU or later

After installing the October 2024 Cumulative Update (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, the Date column values in lists may incorrectly display as December 30th, 1899, instead of the correct date, under the following conditions: The site locale uses a date format where the day precedes the month (e.g., DD.MM.YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY). […]