April 2024 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is available for download

The product group released the April 2024 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full server packages released for SharePoint 2013.

The KB article for April 2024 CU will be available at the following location in a couple of hours:

KB 5002581 – April 2024 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This is also a security update!

The download for April 2024 CU is available through the following link:

Download April 2024 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. It will always download the same package.

After installing the fix you need to run the SharePoint Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.



SharePoint Server Subscription Edition April 2024 CU Build Number: 16.0.17328.20246



