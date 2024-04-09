SharePoint security fixes released with April 2024 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

- - 0 Comments

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint Server 2016:

  • KB 5002583 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete April 2024 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server 2019:

  • KB 5002580 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete April 2024 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

  • KB 5002581 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This security fix includes the complete April 2024 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Office Online Server:

  • None
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
More information:

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

 

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU

Vulnerability SP 2016 SP 2019 SP SE OOS Impact Max Severity
CVE-2024-26251 x x x Spoofing Important
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.