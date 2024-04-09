SharePoint security fixes released with April 2024 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
SharePoint Server 2016:
- KB 5002583 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete April 2024 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.
SharePoint Server 2019:
- KB 5002580 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete April 2024 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- KB 5002581 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
This security fix includes the complete April 2024 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Office Online Server:
- None
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU
|Vulnerability
|SP 2016
|SP 2019
|SP SE
|OOS
|Impact
|Max Severity
|CVE-2024-26251
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
