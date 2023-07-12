Resolved – Trending Issue: Problem when updating Farm Solutions after installing May 2023 CU

May 2023 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 and Subscription Edition introduced an issue that affected custom solution deployment for farms where the SharePoint farm service account is a member of the local Administrators group.
The symptoms are as follows:
- updating or retracting farm solutions takes a very long time
- IIS Application Pools for SharePoint web applications remain in stopped state after the update/retract operation
With July 2023 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 and Subscription Edition we released a fix for this issue.
2 Comments
Did this issue only apply to SharePoint Server 2019?
Was SharePoint Server 2016 not affected?
Hi Andrew,
this only affected SP2019 and Subscription Edition.
Cheers,
Stefan