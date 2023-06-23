Trending issue: SP2019 – creating or updating list items in modern experience not possible after June 2023 CU

After installing June 2023 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 we received a couple of calls on a problem that creating or updating list items in modern experience not possible after June 2023 CU for SharePoint Server 2019. This affects lists and document libraries which contain hyperlink or picture columns.

Symptoms

creating a new list item will not show the property panel to enter the column values and create the new list item

editing an existing list item shows the property panel but hyperlink / picture columns and buttons are not rendered correctly:

When does this happen?

SharePoint version is SharePoint Server 2019

June 2023 CU has been installed

The relevant list/document library has a hyperlink or picture column

Workaround

To avoid the issue you can use either the classic experience and or quick edit.