SharePoint security fixes released with November 2020 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint 2010 Suite:

KB 4486744 – SharePoint Foundation 2010

KB 4486706 – SharePoint Server 2010 (core component)

SharePoint 2013 Suite:

KB 4486733 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)

KB 4486723 – SharePoint Server 2013 (core component)

KB 4486727 – Office Web Apps Server 2013

SharePoint 2016 Suite:

KB 4486717 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)

SharePoint 2019 Suite:

KB 4486714 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

Office Online Server:

KB 4486713 – Office Online Server

Security Update Guide See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes: More information: KB 4583503 – November 2020 updates for Microsoft Office

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.