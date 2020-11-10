SharePoint security fixes released with November 2020 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
SharePoint 2010 Suite:
SharePoint 2013 Suite:
- KB 4486733 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)
- KB 4486723 – SharePoint Server 2013 (core component)
- KB 4486727 – Office Web Apps Server 2013
SharePoint 2016 Suite:
- KB 4486717 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
SharePoint 2019 Suite:
- KB 4486714 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
Office Online Server:
- KB 4486713 – Office Online Server
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.