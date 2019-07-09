July 2019 CU for SharePoint 2010 product family is available for download

The product group released the July 2019 Cumulative Update for the SharePoint 2010 product family.

For July 2019 CU we have full server packages (also known as Uber packages) for SharePoint Foundation, SharePoint Server and Project Server.

As this is a common question: Yes, July 2019 CU includes all SharePoint security fixes released with July 2019 PU.

Be aware that CU is a Post-SP2 hotfix. It is required to have SP2 installed before installing the CU.

It is required to have SP2 installed for the base product and all installed language packs to install July 2019 CU for SharePoint 2010.

This CU includes all SharePoint 2010 fixes (including all SharePoint 2010 security fixes) released since SP2. The CU does not include SP2.

The KB articles for July 2019 CU should be available at the following locations in a couple of hours:

KB 4475510 – SharePoint Foundation 2010 July 2019 CU

KB 4475535 – SharePoint Server 2010 July 2019 CU

KB 4475532 – Project Server 2010 July 2019 CU

The Full Server Packages for July 2019 CU are already available through the following links:

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2010 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Be aware that the SharePoint Server 2010 CU contains the SharePoint Foundation CU.

That means only one package has to be installed for the SharePoint 2010 product family.

Related Links: