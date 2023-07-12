Mainstream support for SharePoint 2019 will end in 6 months

Just a heads-up in case that you still have SharePoint environments running on SharePoint 2019:

Mainstream support for SharePoint 2016 will end on January 9th, 2024:

SharePoint Server 2019 – Microsoft Lifecycle

After this date only security fixes will be provided for SharePoint 2019. Regular hotfixes can no longer be requested.

If not already done we recommend to start planning the migration to SharePoint Server Subscription Edition as soon as possible.