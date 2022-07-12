July 2022 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 is available for download

The product group released the July 2022 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix.
The KB article for July 2022 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002229 – July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- KB 5002230 – July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
The downloads for July 2022 CU are available through the following links:
- Download July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- Download July 2022 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.
It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.
After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2019 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
SharePoint 2019 July 2022 CU Build Number:
Language independent fix: 16.0.10388.20004
Language dependent fix: 16.0.10388.20004
Hi Stefan,
Whether SP2019 July 2022 CU installation directly into the SP2019 server where the last patch done till April 2022 CU, will it taken care of “Trending Issue: left navigation missing after applying May 2022 CU for SharePoint Server 2019” issue as well (or) we still need to follow the work around steps?
Hi Prabhu,
the fix for the trending issue is currently planned to be included in August 2022 CU.
With other words: the issue can occur with July 2022 CU.
Cheers,
Stefan
Thanks Stefan