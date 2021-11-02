SharePoint Server Subscription Edition (SPSE) General Availability has been announced

Today at Ignite the general availability of the next on-premises version of SharePoint Server (SharePoint Server Subscription Edition aka SPSE) has been announced.

Quoting Bill Baer (Senior Product Marketing Manager for SharePoint): SharePoint Server Subscription Edition represents the next step in the SharePoint Server journey emphasizing the specific needs of our on-premises customers and includes new features to help simplify management, improve your security posture, and streamline your upgrade from earlier versions of SharePoint Server.

You can download SharePoint Subscription Edition from here:

Build Number for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition: 16.0.14326.20450

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition supports upgrades as well from SharePoint Server 2019 and SharePoint Server 2016. (SharePoint Server 2019 and before only supported upgrades from the previous version.)

More information about the features can be found in the following article which was just updated:

Share your feedback and questions in our SharePoint Server Subscription Edition community forum.