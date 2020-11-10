November 2020 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 is available for download

The product group released the November 2020 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix.

The KB article for November 2020 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:

KB 4486714 – November 2020 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent) – This is also a security update!

KB 4486715 – November 2020 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)

The download for November 2020 CU is available through the following link:

Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2019 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

SharePoint 2019 November 2020 CU Build Number:

Language independent fix: 16.0.10368.20022

Language dependent fix: 16.0.10368.20022

