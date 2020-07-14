SharePoint security fixes released with July 2020 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

As I received some feedback that I should also add the Urls to the KB articles of the different security fixes I added this information to my blog post.
SharePoint 2010 Suite:
- KB 4484460 – SharePoint Server 2010 (core component)
- KB 4484374 – Business Productivity Services for SharePoint 2010
- KB 4484370 – Word Automation Services for SharePoint 2010
- KB 4484381 – Office Web Apps Server 2010
SharePoint 2013 Suite:
- KB 4484448 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)
- KB 4484443 – SharePoint Server 2013 (core component)
- KB 4484353 – Business Productivity Services for SharePoint 2013
- KB 4484348 – Word Automation Services for SharePoint 2013
- KB 4484357 – Office Web Apps Server 2013
SharePoint 2016 Suite:
- KB 4484436 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
- KB 4484440 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)
SharePoint 2019 Suite:
- KB 4484453 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- KB 4484452 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
Office Online Server:
- KB 4484451 – Office Online Server
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.