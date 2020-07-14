July 2020 CU for SharePoint 2010 product family is available for download

The product group released the July 2020 Cumulative Update for the SharePoint 2010 product family.

For July 2020 CU we have full server packages (also known as Uber packages) for SharePoint Server and Project Server.

The most recent fixes for SharePoint Foundation 2010 were released in June 2020.

As this is a common question: Yes, July 2020 CU includes all SharePoint security fixes released with July 2020 PU.

Be aware that CU is a Post-SP2 hotfix. It is required to have SP2 installed before installing the CU.

It is required to have SP2 installed for the base product and all installed language packs to install July 2020 CU for SharePoint 2010.

This CU includes all SharePoint 2010 fixes (including all SharePoint 2010 security fixes) released since SP2. The CU does not include SP2.

The KB articles for July 2020 CU should be available at the following locations in a couple of hours:

There was no fix released for SharePoint Foundation 2010 this month

KB 4484459 – SharePoint Server 2010 July 2020 CU

KB 4484457 – Project Server 2010 July 2020 CU

The Full Server Packages for July 2020 CU are already available through the following links:

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2010 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Be aware that the SharePoint Server 2010 CU contains the SharePoint Foundation CU.

That means only one package has to be installed for the SharePoint 2010 product family.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

