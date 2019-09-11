SharePoint security fixes released with September 2019 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

As I received some feedback that I should also add the Urls to the KB articles of the different security fixes I added this information to my blog post.

SharePoint 2010 Suite:

KB 4475605 – SharePoint Foundation 2010 (core component)

SharePoint 2013 Suite:

KB 4484098 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (core component)

KB 4484099 – SharePoint Foundation 2013 (language specific components)

SharePoint 2016 Suite:

KB 4475590 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)

KB 4475594 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)

SharePoint 2019 Suite:

KB 4475596 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

KB 4464557 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

Office Online Server:

There was no security update released for Office Online Server this month