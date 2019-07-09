July 2019 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 is available for download

The product group released the July 2019 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix.

The KB article for July 2019 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:

KB 4475529 – July 2019 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent) – This is also a security update!

There was no language dependent fix released this month. The most recent language dependent fix is KB 4462221 from April 2019

There was no fix for Office Online Server released this month.

The download for July 2019 CU is available through the following link:

Download July 2019 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent) – This is also a security update!

Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2019 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

SharePoint 2019 July 2019 CU Build Number:

Language independent fix: 16.0.10348.12104

