Trending Issue: InfoPath Forms issues with SP2010 workflows after September 2026 CU

After installing the September 2026 Cumulative Update (CU) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, some customers may experience issues with SharePoint 2010 workflows that rely on InfoPath Forms Services.
Symptoms
Following installation of the September 2026 CU, SharePoint 2010 workflows that depend on InfoPath Forms Services may fail with one of the following errors:
Cause
Both InfoPath Forms Services and SharePoint 2010 workflows have been deprecated for several years.
Support for these technologies ended on July 14, 2026. Beginning with the September 2026 CU, both features are disabled by default. As these components are no longer supported, Microsoft will not provide fixes for future bugs or security vulnerabilities affecting them.
Microsoft strongly recommends migrating any remaining solutions that depend on InfoPath Forms Services or SharePoint 2010 workflows as soon as possible.
Workaround
If your organization still relies on SharePoint 2010 workflows and InfoPath Forms Services, it is possible to temporarily re-enable the InfoPath Forms Services code path by following the steps below.
Security vulnerabilities discovered in these retired components will not be addressed.
Step 1: Install the required Update
Download and install the following package:
KB 5002927 – Fix to support reenabling InfoPath Forms Services
Important: do NOT run the SharePoint Configuration Wizard after this step!
Step 2: Run the PowerShell Script
Execute the following PowerShell script on a SharePoint server in the SharePoint Management Shell:
Add-PSSnapin Microsoft.SharePoint.PowerShell -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue [void][System.Reflection.Assembly]::LoadWithPartialName( "Microsoft.Office.InfoPath.Server" ) # Disable retirement first. $farm = Get-SPFarm if (-not $farm.ServerDebugFlags.Contains(5023)) { [void]$farm.ServerDebugFlags.Add(5023) $farm.Update() } # Refresh the farm object and verify. $farm = Get-SPFarm if (-not $farm.ServerDebugFlags.Contains(5023)) { throw "Debug flag 5023 was not persisted." } $formService = $farm.Services | Where-Object { $_ -is [Microsoft.Office.InfoPath.Server.Administration.FormsService] } | Select-Object -First 1 if ($null -eq $formService) { throw "Forms Service not found." } $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserRendering = $true $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserEnabling = $true $formService.Update() Write-Host "Debug flag set:" $farm.ServerDebugFlags.Contains(5023) Write-Host "Rendering enabled:" $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserRendering Write-Host "Browser enabling enabled:" $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserEnabling
Step 3: Run the SharePoint Configuration Wizard
After successfully executing the PowerShell script, run the SharePoint Configuration Wizard.
Important: The PowerShell script must be executed before running the SharePoint Configuration Wizard. This ensures that all required configuration changes are properly applied during the configuration process.
Additional Information
When SharePoint Server Subscription Edition was released in November 2021, both InfoPath Forms Services and SharePoint 2010-style workflows were officially documented as deprecated features.
These technologies reached End of Support on July 14, 2026.
As part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to improve the security posture of SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, these retired components will be removed entirely in a future product update. Since the underlying code base is no longer maintained, continuing to ship it indefinitely would present unnecessary security risk.
Microsoft will publish additional guidance in a future KB article before these components are permanently removed from the product.
18 Comments
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Thanks, that’s worked for me and 2010 approval workflows run again both starting manually and when adding new items to the list.
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Same result here in our test farm.
Thanx!
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Hi Stefan,
will this be implemented in a future CU release and all I have to do is run the PS command or will it always be necessary to install KB 5002927?
BR Alex
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Hi Alex,
future CUs will also include the fix – but to enable this function the PowerShell script is mandatory.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Hey Stefan,
Would the script need to be run each time a CU is applied (say in October) or will once suffice?
Thanks again!
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Hi Daniel,
once should suffice.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Good morning, Stefan. We have not installed the September 2026 CU yet. Does the fix above include the September CU or would we first install the September CU then install the fix and then run the Configuration Wizard? We are planning on installing this in our test environment so we would like to know the correct process. Thanks!
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Hi Daniel,
September CU is included in this fix.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Stefan,
Thanks so much for the post and the fix! Please confirm that the fix allows for the following functionality, after deploying Sept SPSE CU and the InfoPath Fix:
New and previously existing 2010 CUSTOM WF’s can be published/republished, and run manually and automatically, for both WF’s with and without dependencies on InfoPath, when 2010 WF’s have been enabled at the site level
New and previously existing 2010 APPROVAL WF’s can be created, and run manually and automatically, when 2010 WF’s have been enabled at the site level
New and previously existing InfoPath Forms can be published/republished, and InfoPath forms will display in SharePoint
Thank you!
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Hi Fred,
unfortunately no. Publishing and republishing of workflows has not been enabled and there is no plan to reenable this function.
Support for SharePoint 2010-style workflows ended on July 14, 2026, and the functionality was further restricted with the September 2026 CU.
While existing SharePoint 2010 workflows can still be enabled through PowerShell and the problem with the InfoPath dependencies were resolved using this fix and script, publishing new SharePoint 2010 workflows has been permanently disabled.
Customers should also be aware that support for SharePoint 2010 workflows is being phased out, and the remaining functionality is expected to be removed from the product in a future cumulative update.
The same applies to InfoPath Forms Services.
Microsoft announced the end of support for SharePoint 2010 workflows back in 2021, providing a five-year transition period for customers to move to alternative workflow platforms.
The expectation was that this would provide sufficient time to migrate to supported solutions such as SharePoint 2013 workflows, Power Automate, or third-party workflow products.
Organizations that still depend on SharePoint 2010 workflows should prioritize the removal of these dependencies and accelerate migration planning.
Given the current direction of the product, it is strongly recommended to complete this transition as soon as possible.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Thanks, Stefan!
That’s exactly what I needed to know.
We’ve been trying to get our customer to migrate to M365 for 7 years now and have been working directly with Microsoft. There have just been a lot of huge hurdles we’re having to get over. Hopefully we’ll be there within a year.
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Is this “fix” with new build number making the old September CU obsolete? If so, why not update the original post and Sep CU with the new fix and new buildnumber? Is that something you will do when you have time or is this fix a sidestep from the original patch tree branch so to speak?
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Hi Pierre,
yes – you can install the new fix instead of September CU.
It is an intermediate fix built between September and October CU.
Cheers,
Stefan
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hi Stefan
unfortunately, the script fails at the line:
$formService.AllowUserFormBrowserEnabling = $true
with the error: feature is depredicated and can’t be enabled.
Is there a way to reenable this feature anyway?
cheers,
Werner
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Same happened to me at first, close and re-open your PowerShell session after installing the update before running the script.
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Hey Stefan,
I am currently applying the September 2026 CU to our SPSE test farm. I ran the script above and ran the Enable-SPLegacy workflow command against a site collection I know we had 2010 approval workflows on but I am getting Failed On Start messages when trying to trigger them? I know they are not supported but is there perhaps any guidance to look at for this issue.
Thank you.
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Stefan,
Please disregard as we did not apply the July 2026 CU to our SharePoint SE farm, and we are being hit with the issue you identified before. We are working to apply the change you provided there. I apologize for the extra post and inconvenience.
Thanks for all you do,
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Hi Stefan,
Thank you for all of the communication you’ve handled for the community this month, we appreciate it.
Will the hotfix have a separate KB article that would track known issues? We’ve been looking for its KB article without success.
Thank you,
Chad