Trending Issue: InfoPath Forms issues with SP2010 workflows after September 2026 CU

After installing the September 2026 Cumulative Update (CU) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, some customers may experience issues with SharePoint 2010 workflows that rely on InfoPath Forms Services.

Symptoms

Following installation of the September 2026 CU, SharePoint 2010 workflows that depend on InfoPath Forms Services may fail with one of the following errors:

The form cannot be rendered. This may be due to a misconfiguration of the Microsoft SharePoint Server State Service. For more information, contact your server administrator.

The specified form template could not be found, or is not compatible with rendering in the browser. It might need to be republished as a browser-enabled form.

Cause

Both InfoPath Forms Services and SharePoint 2010 workflows have been deprecated for several years.

Support for these technologies ended on July 14, 2026. Beginning with the September 2026 CU, both features are disabled by default. As these components are no longer supported, Microsoft will not provide fixes for future bugs or security vulnerabilities affecting them.

Microsoft strongly recommends migrating any remaining solutions that depend on InfoPath Forms Services or SharePoint 2010 workflows as soon as possible.

Workaround

If your organization still relies on SharePoint 2010 workflows and InfoPath Forms Services, it is possible to temporarily re-enable the InfoPath Forms Services code path by following the steps below.

Important: This should be considered a temporary mitigation only. Customers are strongly encouraged to migrate affected business processes to supported technologies as soon as possible.

Security vulnerabilities discovered in these retired components will not be addressed.

Step 1: Install the required Update

Download and install the following package:

KB 5002927 – Fix to support reenabling InfoPath Forms Services

Important: do NOT run the SharePoint Configuration Wizard after this step!

Step 2: Run the PowerShell Script

Execute the following PowerShell script on a SharePoint server in the SharePoint Management Shell:

Add-PSSnapin Microsoft.SharePoint.PowerShell -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue [void][System.Reflection.Assembly]::LoadWithPartialName( "Microsoft.Office.InfoPath.Server" ) # Disable retirement first. $farm = Get-SPFarm if (-not $farm.ServerDebugFlags.Contains(5023)) { [void]$farm.ServerDebugFlags.Add(5023) $farm.Update() } # Refresh the farm object and verify. $farm = Get-SPFarm if (-not $farm.ServerDebugFlags.Contains(5023)) { throw "Debug flag 5023 was not persisted." } $formService = $farm.Services | Where-Object { $_ -is [Microsoft.Office.InfoPath.Server.Administration.FormsService] } | Select-Object -First 1 if ($null -eq $formService) { throw "Forms Service not found." } $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserRendering = $true $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserEnabling = $true $formService.Update() Write-Host "Debug flag set:" $farm.ServerDebugFlags.Contains(5023) Write-Host "Rendering enabled:" $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserRendering Write-Host "Browser enabling enabled:" $formService.AllowUserFormBrowserEnabling

Step 3: Run the SharePoint Configuration Wizard

After successfully executing the PowerShell script, run the SharePoint Configuration Wizard.

Important: The PowerShell script must be executed before running the SharePoint Configuration Wizard. This ensures that all required configuration changes are properly applied during the configuration process.

Additional Information

When SharePoint Server Subscription Edition was released in November 2021, both InfoPath Forms Services and SharePoint 2010-style workflows were officially documented as deprecated features.

These technologies reached End of Support on July 14, 2026.

As part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to improve the security posture of SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, these retired components will be removed entirely in a future product update. Since the underlying code base is no longer maintained, continuing to ship it indefinitely would present unnecessary security risk.

Microsoft will publish additional guidance in a future KB article before these components are permanently removed from the product.