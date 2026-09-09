SharePoint security fixes released with September 2026 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Important: If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail:
Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1
Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1
Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.
For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU
Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- KB 5002908 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
This security fix is identical with September 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002910 – Office Online Server
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU
|Vulnerability
|SP SE
|OOS
|Impact
|Max Severity
|CVE-2026-69268
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-69273
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-69282
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-69402
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-69409
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-69417
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-69464
|x
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2026-69465
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-69615
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-69636
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-69683
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-69690
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-69716
|x
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2026-69724
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-69804
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-69904
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-81390
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-81401
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-81947
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-81956
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
4 Comments
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Hello Stefan,
You listed 16 vulnerabilities for SPSE, but in the “Description of the security update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition: September 08, 2026” article there are 17 listed.
The one that is missing here is CVE-2026-65665 with Max Severity: Critical
Permalink
CVE-2026-65665 is on list for September but was released with August CU.
Permalink
Hello Paul,
CVE-2026-65665 was already listed as fixed in the KB article for August CU.
Permalink
The fix is targeted for the October PU release.