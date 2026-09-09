SharePoint security fixes released with September 2026 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

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Important: If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail:
Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1

Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.

For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

  • KB 5002908 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This security fix is identical with September 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Office Online Server:

  • KB 5002910 – Office Online Server
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

 

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU

Vulnerability SP SE OOS Impact Max Severity
CVE-2026-69268 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-69273 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-69282 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-69402 x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-69409 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-69417 x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-69464 x Elevation of Privilege Important
CVE-2026-69465 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-69615 x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-69636 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-69683 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-69690 x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-69716 x Elevation of Privilege Important
CVE-2026-69724 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-69804 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-69904 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-81390 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-81401 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-81947 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-81956 x Remote Code Execution Important

See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:

4 Comments


  1. Hello Stefan,
    You listed 16 vulnerabilities for SPSE, but in the “Description of the security update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition: September 08, 2026” article there are 17 listed.

    The one that is missing here is CVE-2026-65665 with Max Severity: Critical

    Reply

    1. CVE-2026-65665 is on list for September but was released with August CU.

      Reply

  2. Hello Paul,
    CVE-2026-65665 was already listed as fixed in the KB article for August CU.

    Reply

  3. The fix is targeted for the October PU release.

    Reply

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