September 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is available for download

Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1
Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.
For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU
The product group released the September 2026 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full server packages released for SharePoint 2013.
The KB article for September 2026 CU will be available at the following location in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002908 – September 2026 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
This is also a security update!
The download for September 2026 CU is available through the following link:
It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. It will always download the same package.
After installing the fix you need to run the SharePoint Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition September 2026 CU Build Number: 16.0.20326.20136
Important: To minimize the installation time for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition Fixes, please follow the guidance in the following article: Solving the extended install time for SPSE CUs
Related Links:
- Learn: Updated Product Servicing Policy for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
- Learn: FAQs for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition product servicing policy
- Blog: SharePoint Patching Best Practices
- Blog: SharePoint Patching demystified
- Blog: Why I prefer PSCONFIGUI.EXE over PSCONFIG.EXE
- Learn: SharePoint Updates
- Blog: SharePoint Server 2016 Zero-Downtime Patching Demystified (applies also to SharePoint Server 2019)
- Blog: SharePoint does not have a build version. Full Stop.
- Blog: Solving the extended install time for SPSE CUs
9 Comments
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We are getting an error on multiple farms when running psconfig for this update.
An exception of type Microsoft.SharePoint.Upgrade.SPMissingAttributeException was thrown. Additional exception information: The TargetSchemaVersion Attribute for class [Microsoft.Office.InfoPath.Server.Upgrade.RegisterInfoPathDeprecationHttpModule] requires To and From build information.
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Hi B,
please open a ticket with Microsoft support to ensure this is properly analyzed.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Thanks, We have already done so
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Hi B,
it seems you downloaded the fix before the KB articles was published.
5 hours ago the correct fix was uploaded with version 16.0.20326.20136
Please redownload and install the correct fix.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Hi Stefan,
Has the Distributed Cache issue reported by multiple customers after the August 2026 SPSE CU (CacheHostIsNull, non-compliant cache hosts, failures during PSConfig, and “No host present in the cluster” errors) been fixed in the September 2026 CU? (It’s not listed in the fixes).
We experienced similar symptoms in our farm and would like to know whether Microsoft considers the issue resolved or whether the existing workaround is still recommended.
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The fix is targeted for the October PU release.
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Hi MK,
no – this fix is still in development.
In case that a new distributed cache server needs to be provisioned the workaround with the ServerDebugFlag needs to be applied:
$farm = Get-SPFarm
$farm.ServerDebugFlags.Add(59052)
$farm.update()
With this setting provisioning a new DCACHE server should work.
After the provisioning is completed, please revert the setting using
$farm = Get-SPFarm
$farm.ServerDebugFlags.Remove(59052)
$farm.update()
Cheers,
Stefan
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Hi Stefan,
Greetings of the Day!!
We wanted to bring an issue to your attention regarding the September 2026 SharePoint Server Subscription Edition updates.
As of today, we are not seeing the September SharePoint updates published in the Microsoft Update Catalog. Our environment normally receives these updates through WSUS, but this month they are not appearing as expected. In WSUS, we only see previous SharePoint Server Subscription Edition updates, and no new updates for September.
We have confirmed that the September SharePoint Server Subscription Edition updates are not currently available in the Microsoft Update Catalog, and this is preventing us from deploying the latest security patches in our environment.
Could you please check if there is any known delay or issue with the publication of the September SharePoint updates?
Thank you for your assistance.
Best Regards,
Yanala Chandra Mohan Reddy
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Hi Yanala,
please check again now. There was a problem with the catalog server which caused this. But it has already been resolved.
Cheers,
Stefan