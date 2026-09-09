September 2026 CU for Office Online Server is available for download

The product group released the September 2026 Cumulative Update for Office Online Server.
The KB article for September 2026 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002910 – September 2026 Update for Office Online Server
The download for September 2026 CU is available through the following link:
3 Comments
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Hello Stefan,
download link above still references August download.
Regards, Sven
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Thanks Sven!
It is now fixed.
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The download link on the email/newsletter you sent has the same issue.