September 2026 CU for Office Online Server is available for download

- - 3 Comments

The product group released the September 2026 Cumulative Update for Office Online Server.

The KB article for September 2026 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:

  • KB 5002910 – September 2026 Update for Office Online Server

The download for September 2026 CU is available through the following link:

3 Comments


  1. Hello Stefan,

    download link above still references August download.

    Regards, Sven

    Reply

    1. Thanks Sven!
      It is now fixed.

      Reply

      1. The download link on the email/newsletter you sent has the same issue.

        Reply

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