Trending issue: Invalid WorkflowInstanceID parameter in Url after July 2026 CU for SharePoint

This issue has already been discussed by several visitors of my site including sharing a variety of workarounds – but for completeness I’m including it here as a dedicated Trending Issue.
When running a 2010 workflow associated with a list, a column containing the workflow status is added to the list with a link to the workflow history list. Clicking this link redirects the user to the application page /_layouts/15/WrkStat.aspx.
After installing July 2026 CU the link in this column is incorrectly encoded resulting in the following error message:
Invalid WorkflowInstanceID parameter in URL.
Workarounds
- Manually edit the Url
manually fix the Url by replacing the double encoded percent char %25 chars with %.
- Use a different way to open the same page
Click the ellipsis of the list item – more – workflows
- Create a Url Rewrite rule to fix the incorrect Url
A couple of examples have been discussed here and here
Solution
A fix is in the works and an official workaround is planned to be published as well in the next couple of days.