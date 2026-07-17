Trending issue: SharePoint 2010 workflows are failing after installing July 2026 CU

After installing July 2026 CU you might experience failures with SharePoint 2010 workflows.
The reason is that – depending on the workflow actions used in your workflows – additional types might need to be allow listed.
Symptoms:
In the ULS log you will find entries similar to the following:
w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q0 High Potentially malicious xoml node: <ns0:CodeMethodInvokeExpression.Parameters xmlns:ns0="clr-namespace:System.CodeDom;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089"> ...
Solution:
To resolve this issue ensure to add the following authorizedType entry exist in all web.config files for your SharePoint web applications:
<System.Workflow.ComponentModel.WorkflowCompiler> <authorizedTypes> <targetFx version="v4.0"> <authorizedType Assembly="System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089" Namespace="System.CodeDom" TypeName="*" Authorized="True" /> <authorizedType Assembly="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null" Namespace="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions" TypeName="*" Authorized="True" /> </targetFx> </authorizedTypes>
Automation
To simplify this task, I created a PowerShell script which uses the SPWebConfigModification class to add this entry automatically on all servers in the farm to a given web application:
22 Comments
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I am testing this in my Staging farms still, and would like clarification as to where this line needs to be applied.
I have copied it to each of the web.config files on all of my SP servers in the following location:
C:\Program Files\Common Files\microsoft shared\Web Server Extensions\16\CONFIG
Do I then need to add the line to the following, where I have multiple web apps
C:\inetpub\wwwroot\wss\VirtualDirectories
Thanks
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Yes, exactly.it needs to go into each the web.config for each of your webapps.
And best is if you do it using the SPWebConfigModification class to ensure it is added to all machines even if you later change the architecture if your farm:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/previous-versions/office/developer/sharepoint-2010/bb861909(v=office.14)
Cheers
Stefan
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I have now added a sample script to apply the change to the post above.
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You’re the man. Thanks Stefan.
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I have updated all web.config files for all web applications to all servers in the farm, but the issue persists.
Do we also need to remove all other authorizedType entries and include only the one mentioned above?
Is there any importance on the order where we need to add the entry?
Thank you!
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Hi Georgia,
no – absolutely not!
All of them need to stay!
To simplify the task you can run the following PowerShell script on one server in the farm hosting the web application. It uses SPWebConfigModification to update the web.config on all servers in the farm for a given web application:
https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/fix-systemcodedom-ps1
Cheers,
Stefan
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Hi Georgia,
in case the issue is not resolved, check the ULS log and provide details about the errors you see.
Cheers,
Stefan
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I have run the Powershell script, but still no resolved.
These are the errors form the ULS logs:
07172026 175514.89 w3wp.exe (0x271C) 0x39B4 SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace clr-namespaceMicrosoft.Office.Workflow.Actions;Assembly=Microsoft.Office.Workflow.Actions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null, type LookUpManagerOfActivity fd2b28a2-af73-3092-6135-4687313015e6
07172026 175514.89 w3wp.exe (0x271C) 0x39B4 SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q0 High Potentially malicious xoml node ns2LookUpManagerOfActivity __Context={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__context} ReturnValue={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=manager} xName=ID38 UserValue={ActivityBind ID39,Path=ReturnValue} xmlnsx=httpschemas.microsoft.comwinfx2006xaml xmlnsns2=clr-namespaceMicrosoft.Office.Workflow.Actions;Assembly=Microsoft.Office.Workflow.Actions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null . If this type is considered legitimate, add TypeName=’LookUpManagerOfActivity’ to the authorizedTypes section in server config. Ask your farm administrator to add the corresponding assembly to farm property WorkflowTrustedAssemblies. fd2b28a2-af73-3092-6135-4687313015e6
07172026 175514.89 w3wp.exe (0x271C) 0x39B4 SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q8 High CompileBytes Web httpshost, Site httpshost, Tenant , Error parsing xoml ns0RootWorkflowActivityWithData xClass=Microsoft.SharePoint.Workflow.ROOT xName=ROOT xmlns=httpschemas.microsoft.comwinfx2006xamlworkflow xmlnsns1=clr-namespaceMicrosoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions.WithKey;Assembly=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null xmlnsns2=clr-namespaceMicrosoft.Office.Workflow.Actions;Assembly=Microsoft.Office.Workflow.Actions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null xmlnsx=httpschemas.microsoft.comwinfx2006xaml xmlnsns0=clr-namespaceMicrosoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions;Assembly=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null ns0RootWorkflowActivityWithData.WorkflowFields ns0WorkflowDataField Type=System.String Name=__list ns0WorkflowDataField Type=Microsoft.SharePoint.Workflow.SPItemKey, Microsoft.SharePoint, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=71e9bce111e9429c Name=__item ns0WorkflowDataField Type=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions.WorkflowContext Name=__context ns0WorkflowDataField Type=Microsoft.SharePoint.Workflow.SPWorkflowActivationProperties Name=__initParams ns0WorkflowDataField Type=System.Guid Name=__workflowId ns0WorkflowDataField Type=System.String Name=__historylist ns0WorkflowDataField Type=System.String Name=__tasklist ns0WorkflowDataField Type=System.Int32 Name=__itemId ns0WorkflowDataField Type=Microsoft.SharePoint.Workflow.SPItemKey, Microsoft.SharePoint, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=71e9bce111e9429c Name=create ns0WorkflowDataField Type=System.String Name=manager ns0RootWorkflowActivityWithData.WorkflowFields ns0OnWorkflowActivated WorkflowProperties={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__initParams} xName=ID1 ns0OnWorkflowActivated.CorrelationToken wf0CorrelationToke… fd2b28a2-af73-3092-6135-4687313015e6
07172026 175514.89 w3wp.exe (0x271C) 0x39B4 SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q8 High …n OwnerActivityName=ROOT Name=refObject xmlnswf0=httpschemas.microsoft.comwinfx2006xamlworkflow ns0OnWorkflowActivated.CorrelationToken ns0OnWorkflowActivated ns0ApplyActivation xName=ID2 __WorkflowProperties={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__initParams} __Context={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__context} SequenceActivity Description=Step 1 xName=ID3 IfElseActivity xName=ID4 IfElseBranchActivity xName=ID5 IfElseBranchActivity.Condition RuleConditionReference ConditionName=__Rule_ID5 IfElseBranchActivity.Condition ns0ClearHashtableActivity Collection={xNull} xName=ID20 ns1LookupActivity ListId={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__list} LookupFunction=LookupString __Context={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__context} FieldName=Title ListItem={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__item} xName=ID23 ns0CoerceStringActivity CoercionFunction=AsDNString __Context={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__context} xName=ID22 ns0CoerceStringActivity.Value ActivityBind Path=ReturnValue Name=ID23 ns0CoerceStringActivity.Value ns0CoerceStringActivity ns0AddToHashtableActivity ValueType=System.String Collection={ActivityBind ID20,Path=Collection} Key=Title xName=ID21 ns0AddToHashtableActivity.Value ActivityBind Path=ReturnValue Name=ID22 ns0AddToHashtableActivity.Value ns0AddToHashtableActivity ns1LookupActivity ListId={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__list} LookupFunction=LookupString __Context={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__context} FieldName=CanvasContent1 ListItem={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__item} xName=ID26 ns0CoerceStringActivity CoercionFunction=AsDNString __Context={ActivityBind ROOT,Path=__context} xName=ID25 ns0CoerceStringActivity.Value ActivityBind Path=ReturnValue Name=ID26 ns0CoerceStringActivity.Value ns0CoerceStringActivity ns0AddToHashtableActivity Va… fd2b28a2-af73-3092-6135-4687313015e6
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Yeah – in your case there are many more missing classes from a different assembly and namespace.
Seems your authorizedType entries were not up2date before.
Please add this one as well:
<authorizedType Assembly=”Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null” Namespace=”Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions” TypeName=”*” Authorized=”True” />
Cheers,
Stefan
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I also added the new entry.
Unfortunately, still the same.
please check the ULS logs:
07/17/2026 18:25:11.79 OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42qz High CompileBytesPERF: It took 0 ticks to load the authorized types. b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
07/17/2026 18:25:11.80 OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace: clr-namespace:Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions;Assembly=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null, type: RootWorkflowActivityWithData b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
07/17/2026 18:25:11.80 OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q0 High Potentially malicious xoml node: <ns0:RootWorkflowActivityWithData.WorkflowFields> </ns0:RootWorkflowActivityWithData.WorkflowFields> <ns0:OnWorkflowActivated.CorrelationToken> </ns0:OnWorkflowActivated.CorrelationToken> <IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> </IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> </IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <RuleConditionRefere… b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
07/17/2026 18:25:11.80* OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q0 High …nce ConditionName=”__Rule_ID42″ /> </IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> . If this type is considered legitimate, add TypeName=’RootWorkflowActivityWithData’ to the authorizedTypes section in server config. Ask your farm administrator to add the corresponding assembly to farm property WorkflowTrustedAssemblies. b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
07/17/2026 18:25:11.80 OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q8 High CompileBytes: Web https://host, Site https://host, Tenant , Error parsing xoml: <ns0:RootWorkflowActivityWithData.WorkflowFields> </ns0:RootWorkflowActivityWithData.WorkflowFields> <ns0:OnWorkflowActivated.CorrelationToken> <wf0:CorrelationToke… b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
07/17/2026 18:25:11.80* OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q8 High …n OwnerActivityName=”ROOT” Name=”refObject” xmlns:wf0=”http://schemas.microsoft.com/winfx/2006/xaml/workflow” /> </ns0:OnWorkflowActivated.CorrelationToken> <IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> </IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> </ns0:AddToHashtableActivity.Value> <IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> </IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <IfElseBranchA… b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
07/17/2026 18:25:11.80* OWSTIMER.EXE (0x1590) 0x1A0C SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q8 High …ctivity.Condition> </IfElseBranchActivity.Condition> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> <ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> </ns0:CoerceStringActivity.Value> b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
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Does not look as if you added it at the right place.
Still complaining about the same class and namespace:
clr-namespace:Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions;Assembly=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null, type: RootWorkflowActivityWithData b52d28a2-4f63-3092-6135-4c42c7188952
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I just ran the script with the entry you provided. What is the right place to add it? Should I add it manually instead?
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Hi Georgia,
yes – but the script only updates one of the references.
You either need to update it to also update the reference for the additional Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions assembly or manually add the entry to all web.config file underneath the inetpub directory.
But if you need assistance here, best option would be to open a case with Microsoft Support who can guide you through the steps.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Thank you Stefan. Our farm is SharePoint 2019, so it is out of support now. I am not sure if I can open a ticket.
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Hi Stefan,
Thank you for providing the script, however when attempting to run, assuming in PowerShell ISE as admin, the following error is generated
Get-SPWebApplication : The term ‘Get-SPWebApplication’ is not recognized as the name of a cmdlet, function, script file, or operable program. Check the spelling of the name, or if a path was included, verify that the path is correct and try again.
At D:\SharePoint Deployment\04 Farm Config\Net_patch_fix\Add-CodeDomAuthorizedType_Stefan.ps1:30 char:11
+ $webApp = Get-SPWebApplication $WebApplicationUrl
+ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
+ CategoryInfo : ObjectNotFound: (Get-SPWebApplication:String) [], CommandNotFoundException
+ FullyQualifiedErrorId : CommandNotFoundException
Can you resolve please?
Many thanks
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Hi Scott,
this is a script for the SharePoint Management Shell where the SharePoint classes are automatically loaded.
PowerShell ISE on SP2016 and SP2019 is NOT SharePoint aware.
You need to load the SharePoint classes first using
Add-PSSnapin Microsoft.SharePoint.PowerShell
Cheers,
Stefan
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Many thanks Stefan,
So basically, run SP Mgmt shell, navigate to the path where the script is and run from there?
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exactly.
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Hi Stefan,
Is it safe to change that in web.config file?
But this is working in my spse site for workflows.
Regards,
Manish Singh
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Hi Manish,
if you do not experience any problems you don’t have to change anything.
Not sure what you mean with “safe” in this context.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Hi Stefan,
Thanks a lot for this detailed information and the proposed fix. It appears that, in addition to this issue, there is a second one related to Workflow 2010 resulting from the deployment of the July 2026 Cumulative Update.
When running a 2010 workflow associated with a list, a column containing the workflow status is added to that list with a link to the history list. Clicking on this link redirects the user to the application page /_layouts/15/WrkStat.aspx to view the workflow’s execution logs.
Following the deployment of the July 2026 Cumulative Update, the workflow status links are broken. The WorkflowInstanceID passed as a parameter is encoded twice, which results in an error on the WrkStat.aspx page stating that the WorkflowInstanceID parameter is invalid.
Here is an exemple of a broken workflow status link after the CU July 2026
https://mydomain.test.ch/sites/wf2010cu/_layouts/15/WrkStat.aspx?List=6ad68331-23cb-403f-a261-5e3ddc6b4252&WorkflowInstanceID=%257b5C3B04B5%252d7099%252d42A9%252d8073%252dEBB154B9EAC9%257d
And here is the same link which is working before the CU installation
https://mydomain.test.ch/sites/wf2010cu/_layouts/15/WrkStat.aspx?List=6ad68331-23cb-403f-a261-5e3ddc6b4252&WorkflowInstanceID=%7b5C3B04B5%2d7099%2d42A9%2d8073%2dEBB154B9EAC9%7d
Could you confirm the issue?
Thank you in advance
Best regards
Didier
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Hi Didier,
yes – confirmed!
It is discussed here:
https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2026/07/14/resolved-trending-issue-sharepoint-2010-workflows-fail-after-june-2026-cu/#comment-68575
A workaround was also discussed using a rewrite rule:
https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2026/07/14/resolved-trending-issue-sharepoint-2010-workflows-fail-after-june-2026-cu/#comment-68494
Cheers,
Stefan