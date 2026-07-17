Trending issue: SharePoint 2010 workflows are failing after installing July 2026 CU

After installing July 2026 CU you might experience failures with SharePoint 2010 workflows.

The reason is that – depending on the workflow actions used in your workflows – additional types might need to be allow listed.

Symptoms:

In the ULS log you will find entries similar to the following:

w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure c42q0 High Potentially malicious xoml node: <ns0:CodeMethodInvokeExpression.Parameters xmlns:ns0=" clr-namespace:System.CodeDom ;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089"> ...

Solution:

To resolve this issue ensure to add the following authorizedType entry exist in all web.config files for your SharePoint web applications:

<System.Workflow.ComponentModel.WorkflowCompiler> <authorizedTypes> <targetFx version="v4.0"> <authorizedType Assembly="System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089" Namespace="System.CodeDom" TypeName="*" Authorized="True" /> <authorizedType Assembly="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null" Namespace="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions" TypeName="*" Authorized="True" /> </targetFx> </authorizedTypes>

Automation

To simplify this task, I created a PowerShell script which uses the SPWebConfigModification class to add this entry automatically on all servers in the farm to a given web application: