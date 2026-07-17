Trending Issue: Office Online Server (OOS) Integration with SP2016 fails after installing July 2026 CU

After installing July 2026 CU you might experience the issue that Office Online Server will fail to show Office and PDF documents.
Symptoms
The issue is typically reflected in the ULS logs with entries similar to the following:
w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Claims Authentication ahds5 Unexpected SPJsonWebSecurityBaseTokenHandler: ValidateTokenIssuer rejected Issuer '00000003-0000-0ff1-ce00-000000000000@...random-guid...' because no registered STS matches the signing certificate 'CN=SharePoint Security Token Service, OU=SharePoint, O=Microsoft, C=US'
Current Status
This issue is currently under investigation by the product group.
Workaround
There is no known workaround available at this time.
6 Comments
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Hi Stephen,
Thanks for your update.. Could you please share the workaround mentioned here
Workaround
There is known workaround available at this time.
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Hi Ashish,
the line was missing a “no”. I fixed it.
There is no workaround available at this time.
Cheers,
Stefan
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The title says “SP2016” but nothing mentioned on the body… Just to clarify, does it also happens to SPSE ?
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Hi Andre,
in theory it can also happen in SPSE – but only if you did not apply the script in the “Known Issue” section of KB https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/servicing/office/update/2026/5002882
Known issues in this update
After you run PSConfig, run the following PowerShell commands. This setting disables a defense-in-depth feature that is currently under development that may cause a regression. Existing actor token validation checks remain in place.
$farm = Get-SPFarm
$farm.DisableActorTokenAudienceValidation = $true #disables only the defense-in-depth validation
$farm.update()
If you applied this required step it should not happen.
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Hello, do you know if the issue happens with a SP 2019 Farm?
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Hi Kristine, SP2019 is not affected.