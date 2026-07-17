Trending Issue: Office Online Server (OOS) Integration with SP2016 fails after installing July 2026 CU

After installing July 2026 CU you might experience the issue that Office Online Server will fail to show Office and PDF documents.

Symptoms

The issue is typically reflected in the ULS logs with entries similar to the following:

w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Claims Authentication ahds5 Unexpected SPJsonWebSecurityBaseTokenHandler: ValidateTokenIssuer rejected Issuer '00000003-0000-0ff1-ce00-000000000000@...random-guid...' because no registered STS matches the signing certificate 'CN=SharePoint Security Token Service, OU=SharePoint, O=Microsoft, C=US'

Current Status

This issue is currently under investigation by the product group.

Workaround

There is no known workaround available at this time.