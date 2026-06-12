Trending Issue: SharePoint 2010 workflows fail after June 2026 CU

We have received multiple reports indicating that SharePoint 2010–style workflows are failing after installing the June 2026 Cumulative Update (CU).

Symptoms

The issue is typically reflected in the ULS logs with entries similar to the following:

w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace: clr-namespace:System.CodeDom;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089, type: CodeBinaryOperatorExpression.Right w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace: clr-namespace:System.CodeDom;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089, type: CodePrimitiveExpression.Value w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace: clr-namespace:System.CodeDom;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089, type: CodeBinaryOperatorExpression.Left …

After addressing these initial ULS log entries – by explicitly allow-listing the affected types using authorizedType entries in the web.config – the behavior typically changes and new log entries appear, such as:

w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 66eav High spNoCodeXomlCompiler.IsGoodWorkflow:

Potentially malicious WorkflowCodeTypeReferenceExpression:

<ns2:WorkflowCodeTypeReferenceExpression QualifiedName=" Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions.Helper " Type="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions.Helper" xmlns:ns2="clr-namespace:Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions; Assembly=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null" />



These log entries indicate that the workflow is being blocked due to newly introduced security validations.

Cause

The problem is caused by a security hardening change included in the June 2026 CU, which adds stricter validation for workflow code. As a result, certain constructs used in SharePoint 2010–style workflows are now flagged as potentially unsafe and are prevented from executing.

Workaround

A workaround is available; however, it should be applied only after careful consideration as it disables a large number of security fixes for SharePoint 2010 style workflows released in the last couple of years:

$farm = Get-SPFarm $farm .EnablePreParseSecurityCheckForWorkflow = $false $farm .Update()

Current Status

The issue is currently under investigation by the product team.

It is important to note that SharePoint 2010–style workflows are approaching end of support on July 14, 2026.

Given this timeline, there is a possibility that:

A product fix may not be released for this issue, and

SharePoint 2010–style workflows could be removed or disabled without further notice after the support deadline.

Recommendation

Customers are strongly encouraged to plan and execute migration of SharePoint 2010–style workflows to supported alternatives (e.g., Power Automate or SharePoint 2013/Workflow Manager-based solutions, where applicable) at the earliest opportunity to avoid service disruptions.