Trending Issue: SharePoint 2010 workflows fail after June 2026 CU

We have received multiple reports indicating that SharePoint 2010–style workflows are failing after installing the June 2026 Cumulative Update (CU).
Symptoms
The issue is typically reflected in the ULS logs with entries similar to the following:
w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace: clr-namespace:System.CodeDom;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089, type: CodePrimitiveExpression.Value
w3wp.exe (0xXXXX) SharePoint Foundation Legacy Workflow Infrastructure 4letu High Block the namespace: clr-namespace:System.CodeDom;Assembly=System, Version=4.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089, type: CodeBinaryOperatorExpression.Left
…
After addressing these initial ULS log entries – by explicitly allow-listing the affected types using authorizedType entries in the web.config – the behavior typically changes and new log entries appear, such as:
Potentially malicious WorkflowCodeTypeReferenceExpression:
<ns2:WorkflowCodeTypeReferenceExpression QualifiedName="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions.Helper" Type="Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions.Helper" xmlns:ns2="clr-namespace:Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions; Assembly=Microsoft.SharePoint.WorkflowActions, Version=16.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=null" />
These log entries indicate that the workflow is being blocked due to newly introduced security validations.
Cause
The problem is caused by a security hardening change included in the June 2026 CU, which adds stricter validation for workflow code. As a result, certain constructs used in SharePoint 2010–style workflows are now flagged as potentially unsafe and are prevented from executing.
Workaround
A workaround is available; however, it should be applied only after careful consideration as it disables a large number of security fixes for SharePoint 2010 style workflows released in the last couple of years:
$farm = Get-SPFarm $farm.EnablePreParseSecurityCheckForWorkflow = $false $farm.Update()
Current Status
The issue is currently under investigation by the product team.
It is important to note that SharePoint 2010–style workflows are approaching end of support on July 14, 2026.
Given this timeline, there is a possibility that:
- A product fix may not be released for this issue, and
- SharePoint 2010–style workflows could be removed or disabled without further notice after the support deadline.
Recommendation
Customers are strongly encouraged to plan and execute migration of SharePoint 2010–style workflows to supported alternatives (e.g., Power Automate or SharePoint 2013/Workflow Manager-based solutions, where applicable) at the earliest opportunity to avoid service disruptions.
6 Comments
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Thank you again for the heads-up, Stefan. This is critically important information for customers like my company, which began a (forced) workflow automation platform migration more than two years ago. We’ve completed less than half of the automation conversions, so we will run unsupported for several months into the future.
I fully expected Microsoft to inject a kill pill with the July 2026 updates for the SP2010 workflow engine, but doing it in June and then potentially not providing a fix BEFORE the end of support deadline is awfully bold.
If we are patched through May 2026, I assume that it would be more secure to remain on May 2026 with EnablePreParseSecurityCheckForWorkflow = $true than if we applied June 2026 patches and then set EnablePreParseSecurityCheckForWorkflow = $false. Is that correct?
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Hi Brett,
no, I would not say so.
June CU included 30 security fixes for different areas in SharePoint – including two critical security vulnerabilities.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Good evening, Stefan.
I saw the comments regarding this in the SharePoint SE June 2026 post but does this impact SharePoint 2019 as well?
Thanks in advance.
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Hi Daniel,
this affects all SharePoint Version (2016, 2019, SPSE).
Cheers,
Stefan
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Guess my jokes that Microsoft would find a way to “kill” 2010 style workflows in the final CU was almost true
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Hi Stefan and also other users of this blog,
can someone tell me if the current issue with SharePoint 2010 workflows only affects SharePoint Designer workflows or also Nintex?
I know that Nintex for SharePoint is using the SharePoint 2010 Workflow Engine which is going to be deprecated in July. Right now my assumption would be, after reading the blog and all the comments, that the fix from Marc does not really work all the way: https://pastebin.com/Fzqg1P3u
Currently I have not installed the June CU update because I am not really sure what would happen with the Nintex workflows and so it would be great if we could get an update on this.
Thanks in advance,
Alex