SharePoint security fixes released with June 2026 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

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Important: If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail:
Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1

Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.

For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint Server 2016:

  • KB 5002880 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
  • KB 5002881 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2026 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server 2019:

  • KB 5002874 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
  • KB 5002876 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2026 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

  • KB 5002873 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This security fix is identical with June 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Office Online Server:

  • KB 5002875 – Office Online Server
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

 

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU

Vulnerability SP 2016 SP 2019 SP SE OOS Impact Max Severity
CVE-2026-33113 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-35439 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-44817 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-44818 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-44819 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-44820 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-44821 x x x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-44822 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-44823 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-44824 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-45453 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45454 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-45455 x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-45456 x x x Remote Code Execution Critical
CVE-2026-45458 x x x Remote Code Execution Critical
CVE-2026-45462 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45464 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45465 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45467 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45468 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45469 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-45471 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-45475 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-45479 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45481 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45483 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-45484 x x x Elevation of Privilege Important
CVE-2026-45485 x x x Information Disclosure Important
CVE-2026-47298 x x x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2026-47634 x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-47636 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-47637 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-47638 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-47639 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-47640 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-47641 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-48560 x x x Spoofing Important
CVE-2026-48562 x x x Spoofing Important

See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:

2 Comments


  1. Web page “New and improved features in SharePoint Server Subscription Edition 26H1 release” is missing. It does not exist.

    Reply

  2. On webpage “https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/officeupdates/sharepoint-updates” June patch is not published under any SharePoint version.

    Reply

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