SharePoint security fixes released with June 2026 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail:

Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.

For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU