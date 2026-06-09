SharePoint security fixes released with June 2026 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1
Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.
For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU
Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
SharePoint Server 2016:
- KB 5002880 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
- KB 5002881 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2026 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.
SharePoint Server 2019:
- KB 5002874 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- KB 5002876 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2026 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- KB 5002873 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
This security fix is identical with June 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002875 – Office Online Server
Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU
|Vulnerability
|SP 2016
|SP 2019
|SP SE
|OOS
|Impact
|Max Severity
|CVE-2026-33113
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-35439
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-44817
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-44818
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-44819
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-44820
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-44821
|x
|x
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-44822
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-44823
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-44824
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-45453
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45454
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-45455
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-45456
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|CVE-2026-45458
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
|CVE-2026-45462
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45464
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45465
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45467
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45468
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45469
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-45471
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-45475
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-45479
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45481
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45483
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-45484
|x
|x
|x
|Elevation of Privilege
|Important
|CVE-2026-45485
|x
|x
|x
|Information Disclosure
|Important
|CVE-2026-47298
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2026-47634
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-47636
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-47637
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-47638
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-47639
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-47640
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-47641
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-48560
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
|CVE-2026-48562
|x
|x
|x
|Spoofing
|Important
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:
2 Comments
Permalink
Web page “New and improved features in SharePoint Server Subscription Edition 26H1 release” is missing. It does not exist.
Permalink
On webpage “https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/officeupdates/sharepoint-updates” June patch is not published under any SharePoint version.