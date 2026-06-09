June 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is available for download

Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1
Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines.
For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU
The product group released the June 2026 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full server packages released for SharePoint 2013.
The KB article for June 2026 CU will be available at the following location in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002873 – June 2026 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
This is also a security update!
The download for June 2026 CU is available through the following link:
It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. It will always download the same package.
After installing the fix you need to run the SharePoint Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition June 2026 CU Build Number: 16.0.19725.20384
Important: To minimize the installation time for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition Fixes, please follow the guidance in the following article: Solving the extended install time for SPSE CUs
Related Links:
- Learn: Updated Product Servicing Policy for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
- Learn: FAQs for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition product servicing policy
- Blog: SharePoint Patching Best Practices
- Blog: SharePoint Patching demystified
- Blog: Why I prefer PSCONFIGUI.EXE over PSCONFIG.EXE
- Learn: SharePoint Updates
- Blog: SharePoint Server 2016 Zero-Downtime Patching Demystified (applies also to SharePoint Server 2019)
- Blog: SharePoint does not have a build version. Full Stop.
- Blog: Solving the extended install time for SPSE CUs
13 Comments
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Hi Stefan,
The file hash I’m seeing on uber-subscription-kb5002873-fullfile-x64-glb.exe’s download does not match the KBAs file hash.
From https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/description-of-the-security-update-for-sharepoint-server-subscription-edition-june-9-2026-kb5002873-748a1c50-e53b-48ce-b71a-44c39a02922e
File name: uber-subscription-kb5002873-fullfile-x64-glb.exe
SHA256 hash: A5F6804D6A11B00145893D3B87C16237A7B3F2FD4E3B6508D186138CE49AF4C7
But my download is showing (Get-FileHash)
Algorithm : SHA256
Hash : 0AA1FF99C920665968D07FD9CFECA6B1A0D0C60EFE0E458774997DFCF27CCE8C
File: C:...\Downloads\uber-subscription-kb5002873-fullfile-x64-glb.exe
Anyone have the same result? Was the update .exe changed last minute or is something else going on??
Permalink
Hi Brian,
yes – I can confirm your findings.
The version number in the KB is also much lower than the binaries.
I pinged the KB author to update the details.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Thanks! Verified it’s been updated.
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Hello Stefan, thanks for this post.
I noticed in the KB that “If you’re currently running the Classic version of Workflow Manager, you have to enable the debug flag in order to continue using it”, is that referring to Workflow Manager 2010?
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Hi Daniel,
there is no Workflow Manager 2010. SharePoint 2010 style workflows do not use an external workflow manager.
It refers to SharePoint 2013 workflows which are currently supported using classic Microsoft Worfklow Manager and its successor SharePoint Workflow Manager.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Ah ok, thank you.
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Hello Stefan,
I just installed KB5002873 on our test server, but it looks like the CU Build Number is higher than yours:
$farm = Get-SPFarm
$farm.BuildVersion.ToString()
16.0.19725.20384
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Hi Daniel,
indeed – I trusted the details in the KB article but indeed the file has a higher version number.
Cheers,
Stefan
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I meant to say I just installed KB5002873
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Hi, Stefan
We have a working Sharepoint2019 and I have to make fresh install of SE for attach-upgrade to it.
Downloaded RTM of Sharepoint SE, downloaded 2026-05 CU , made a “test” blank install, without DB attaching – after applying 26-05 CU the Sharepoint stopped working – management console won’t open , so I decided to start from scratch… and today found your site. After reading about problems introduced with these CU patches, I wonder what is the correct way to install fresh Sharepoint SE ?!
is it
1. RTM+ language pack, then go to latest CU (2026-06)
or
2. RTM -> 2025-09 -> 2026-06
or something else!?
Idea of reading years of patches and fixing these by hand looks … bad.
Thanks :/
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Hi Chavdar,
you should skip September 2025 CU – it introduced a large number of problems.
The recommended method is method 1:
RTM+required language packs -> 2026-06 CU.
Cheers,
Stefan
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Stefan,
We normally use the Learn page – https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/OfficeUpdates/sharepoint-updates for seeing/downloading SharePoint updates. The page has not been updated for June patches. Is this page no longer supported or is there a better location to see all the updates?
Thanks,
Daniel W
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Hi Daniel,
it is not only this page which is stale right now – the 26H1 feature page is also not yet online.
The learn.microsoft.com site is currently undergoing a bigger maintenance which causes publishing of new content and updates for pages to be delayed.
Cheers,
Stefan