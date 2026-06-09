June 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is available for download

Important: If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail:

Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1 If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail: Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines. For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU

The product group released the June 2026 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full server packages released for SharePoint 2013.

The KB article for June 2026 CU will be available at the following location in a couple of hours:

KB 5002873 – June 2026 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This is also a security update!

The download for June 2026 CU is available through the following link:

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. It will always download the same package.

After installing the fix you need to run the SharePoint Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition June 2026 CU Build Number: 16.0.19725.20384

Important: To minimize the installation time for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition Fixes, please follow the guidance in the following article: Solving the extended install time for SPSE CUs

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