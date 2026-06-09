June 2026 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 is available for download

Important: If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail:

Fix-SeptemberCU-Permission-Problem.ps1 If your current farm patch level is September 2025 CU, execute the following PowerShell script to correct the folder permissions on the relevant folders otherwise installing the SharePoint fixes will fail: Alternatively you can also remove the NT Authority\system account from WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS local security groups of the SharePoint machines. For more details check this article: Trending Issue: SharePoint fixes fail to install after installation of September 2025 CU

The product group released the June 2026 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix.

The KB article for June 2026 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:

KB 5002874 – June 2026 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

This is also a security update!

KB 5002876 – June 2026 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)

This is also a security update!

The downloads for June 2026 CU are available through the following links:

Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.

After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2019 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.



SharePoint 2019 June 2026 CU Build Number:

Language independent fix: 16.0.10417.20153

Language dependent fix: 16.0.10417.20153



Related Links: