Feature Update 26H1 for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today

The 26H1 feature update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today and is included in the June 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Releasing new features for a product which is used by a large number of users creates challenges for IT departments, e.g.
- users have to be trained to use the new functionality correctly
- a change in behavior can lead to an increased number of internal support calls
- new features need to be tested against custom solutions installed on the SharePoint farm
- …
With the feature updates for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition organizations are given the ability to manage the introduction of new features introduced in a feature update by grouping them into feature release rings: the Early release ring and the Standard release ring. This gives organizations time to train their users and support staff on any new functionality, perform compatibility testing of those new feature experiences with existing customer scenarios, and develop new business processes to take full advantage of the new feature experiences.
See here for more details on the feature release rings.
Below is a list of all new feature released in the 26H1 feature updates and the release ring the feature is included:
|New Features released with 26H1
|Release rings
|Modern People Card
|Standard release (*)
|Document Intelligence
|Standard release (*)
|Config to exclude “Everyone” claim on People Picker
|Early release
Standard release (*) in the list above means that this feature was already available in Feature Update 25H2 in Early releaseand got promoted to Standard Release with the 26H1 feature update.
|Features added in an earlier feature update which remain in Early release
|Release rings
|Support JWE encrypted tokens from Entra ID
|Early release (*)
|Drag and drop functionality for web parts in publishing sites
|Early release (*)
|AMSI Body Scan Defaults to “Full Mode”
|Early release (*)
|Enhance Document Virus Check with AMSI Option
|Early release (*)
|New enhancements for the Text web part
|Early release (*)
Early release (*) in the list above means that this feature was already available in Feature Update 25H2 in Early release and did not get promoted to Standard Release.
More details:
12 Comments
Permalink
Documwntation page for 26H1 is not yet live on learn.microsoft.com
Permalink
*documentation
Permalink
Correct. The release of the documentation is delayed due to some maintenance on the Learn site. Should be available soon.
Permalink
So another half year of development and the only new feature is that we can now configure the people picker to exclude the Everyone-claim…?
I’m speechless.
Permalink
Hi John,
I assume you are underestimating the huge amount of work done in the last 9 months since the release of the last feature update.
Aside of that: new features are driven by customer demand and implemented design changes.
Are there any features you/your company requested from Microsoft which you expected to be included in this feature update?
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Sure there is a lot of technical debt kind of work under the hood that we don’t see, but the priorities are off imo. I would rather see a search which is at least on par with the 10-15 year old one, than a new cloud-only document summary feature. The ability to add custom search verticals (there was an attempt a couple of years ago, but it doesn’t work very well). The ability to add custom search refiners etc. More out of the box webparts…
Needless to say the SPFx version is still 1.4.1/1.5.0 even though we were told there would be a renewed focus on that going forward, and that was three years ago. We are still developing using 1.4.1 which is the same version as the one that came with SP2019, and i have to explain to customers why the toolchain has 950 vulnerabilities. And 1.5.0 is essentially the same. We can’t even use react hooks which has been around longer than the Covid pandemic and generative AI in the non-SharePoint world.
Didn’t mean to rant, but i do realize nothing is gonna happen because like you said customer demand drives new features and that demand spells M365. Some of us can’t ever (and i really mean never) go cloud however, and it’s just frustrating to see the slow progress on the on-prem side of things.
With all that said, you personally are doing an amazing job and this blog is an absolute lifesaver
Permalink
+1
Permalink
The SPFx version radio silence is really something… No upgrades and no communications about it.
Permalink
+1
Permalink
+1
Permalink
The opening sentence of this article is confusing me:
The 26H1 feature update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today and is included in the September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Should this read “is included in the June 2026 CU” ?
Permalink
Hi Tom,
yes of course. Fixed it. 🙂
Thanks!
Stefan