Trending Issue: SPSE – Configuration Wizard will fail for upgrades from January 2026 CU to March 2026 CU

Customers who upgrade SharePoint Server Subscription Farms from the January 2026 CU to the March 2026 CU encounter an Invalid column name ‘SAFE_NOTIFICATION_DATA’ error when running the SharePoint Configuration Wizard.

This issue affects SharePoint farms whose databases were updated to the January 2026 CU schema. Farms running an older or newer database schema are not impacted.

Symptoms

The command line version (psconfig.exe) will show a similar error:

As an additional symptom, the following entries can be found in the Upgrade‑*.log file generated during the upgrade:

03/12/2026 14:54:18.21 PSCONFIG (0x26A4) 0x14DC SharePoint Foundation Upgrade SPUpgradeSession an59t ERROR Exception: Invalid column name 'SAFE_NOTIFICATION_DATA'. Invalid column name 'SAFE_NOTIFICATION_DATA'. Invalid column name 'SAFE_NOTIFICATION_DATA'. 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000

Status

The issue has been confirmed, and a resolution for affected customers is currently under investigation.

Workaround

Scenario 1: March 2026 CU has NOT been applied.

Install the February 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition before installing March 2026 CU.

IMPORTANT: Execute the SharePoint Configuration Wizard to ensure that the databases are upgraded to February 2026 CU before installing March 2026 CU.



Scenario 2: March 2026 CU HAS been applied.

If the March 2026 CU has already been installed, no immediate corrective action is available at this time other than waiting for a workaround or fix from Microsoft. However, the SharePoint farm should continue to operate, as content databases using the January 2026 CU schema will remain in backward‑compatibility mode even if the SharePoint Configuration Wizard has not been successfully completed.

Once Microsoft provides a solution or workaround, it can be applied accordingly, after which the SharePoint Configuration Wizard should complete successfully.