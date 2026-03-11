Trending Issue: Text web part cannot be edited while “Text and table formatting” pane is open

In the last couple of days, we have received multiple reports about a change in the behavior of the Text web part in the Modern UI, introduced with the January 2026 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition: When the Text and table formatting pane is open, the Text web part’s content area becomes read‑only. Editing is only possible again after the formatting pane is closed.

This is particularly impactful in scenarios where advanced formatting features — such as subscript, superscript, font color, or highlight color — are required, since these options exist only within the Text and table formatting pane and not in the web part’s toolbar.

Solution

The issue is currently under investigation.

Workaround

Common formatting options — including bold, italic, underline, alignment, and numbered or bulleted lists — can be applied directly from the Text web part toolbar.

If more advanced formatting is needed, the Text and table formatting pane needs to be temporarily closed and reopened for each additional formatting step.