Resolved: Trending Issue: SPAdminV4 fails to start on Windows Server 2025 after installing September 2025 CU

- - 2 Comments

To enhance security a new Exploit Protection Setting was added to Windows when installing September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

This setting works as expected on Windows Server 2022 but caused the SharePoint Administration Service to fail on Windows Server 2025.

Reference

Solution

A fix for this issue has been released with March 2026 CU which prevents this issue.

2 Comments


  1. Hi, there’s a copy & paste mistake in the solution.

    https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/description-of-the-security-update-for-sharepoint-server-subscription-edition-march-10-2026-kb5002843-2c74a0ca-ec09-41e7-b755-e243cc10b9e7
    => Fixes an issue in which the SharePoint Administration service doesn’t start on Windows Server 2025.

    (copied from https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2026/03/11/resolved-trending-issue-group-claim-validation-fails-in-spse-when-editing-a-secure-store-target-application-after-september-2025-cu/

    Reply

    1. Hi Stefan,
      thanks – already fixed it. 🙂
      Cheers,
      Stefan

      Reply

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