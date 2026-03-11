Resolved: Trending Issue: Group claim validation fails in SPSE when editing a Secure Store Target Application after September 2025 CU

September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition included an security enhancement for the encryption algorithm used by the secure store service to save credentials.

As a side effect credentials stored with the old algorithm could no longer be decrypted.

When trying to edit an existing target application or when trying to add/update credentials the following error would occur:

Reference:

Solution

A fix for this issue has been released with March 2026 CU which allows decoding of the credentials stored with the old encryption algorithm.