Understanding Machine Key Rotation using the new automatic SharePoint timerjob

With the September 2025 CU, SharePoint introduced an automatic machine key rotation timer job to enhance security by periodically updating the ASP.NET machine keys used for view state encryption and validation. This post explains how the job works, how keys are updated in memory, and how you can monitor and troubleshoot the process.

How the Automatic Machine Key Rotation Job works

The automatic machine key rotation job is designed to improve security while minimizing downtime and performance impact. Here’s the detailed process:

Timer Job Execution Runs weekly by default (configurable via Central Administration)

Generates a new set of machine keys (validationKey and decryptionKey) for the entire farm Centralized Storage in Configuration Database Instead of writing keys to each web.config, the job updates the configuration database.

This ensures centralized management and avoids triggering application domain restarts. Propagation to Configuration Cache Each SharePoint server retrieves the updated keys from the configuration database and stores them in its local configuration cache. In-Memory Update in Worker Processes The IIS worker processes (w3wp.exe) monitor the configuration cache.

When new keys are detected, they update their in-memory configuration without requiring an IIS reset or app pool recycle.

Why Don’t We See Changes in web.config?

This is by design. The Machine Key Rotation Job does not modify the web.config file. The keys are updated in memory only, which prevents performance problems through application domain recycles.

If you check the last modified date of the web.config file after the job runs, it will remain unchanged.

What Happens After Encryption Keys Are Updated?

Once the new keys are active in memory, all new requests use them for view state encryption and validation.

If a user had an open page before the rotation, the browser may still hold view state encrypted with the old key. Submitting that page can cause invalid view state errors.

Solution: Refresh the page to load a new view state encrypted with the current keys.

Manual Rotation vs. Automatic Rotation

Automatic Job: Updates keys in memory only. No web.config changes.

Manual Rotation: Use Set-SPMachineKey to generate new keys and update web.config files. If required use Update-SPMachineKey to replicate existing keys across the web.config files on all servers in the farm (does not generate new keys).



Troubleshooting

Using PowerShell

To verify the current machine keys for all web applications in the configuration cache and in the web.config, use the following PowerShells script I created:

Important: After a machine key rotation was done using the Machine Key Rotation job it is expected that the machine keys emitted by both scripts are different , as the timer job DOES NOT update the web.config files.

job it is expected that the machine keys emitted by both scripts are , as the timer job update the web.config files. After a machine key rotation was done using the Set-SPMachineKey PowerShell CmdLet it is expected that the machine keys emitted by both scripts are identical for the web application where the new machine keys were generated as the CmdLet DOES update the web.config file.

PowerShell CmdLet it is expected that the machine keys emitted by both scripts are for the web application where the new machine keys were generated as the CmdLet update the web.config file. Update-SPMachineKey is irrelevant after the Machine Key Rotation job has been executed at least once in the farm as it will update the web.config machine keys which are no longer being used.

The Machine Key Rotation Job Timer job can found in the Central Administration Website and can also be displayed using PowerShell:

get-sptimerjob | ? {$_.Name -like "job-config-machine-key-rotation"} | fl

The Configuration Refresh Timer job which replicates the content to all servers in the farm is a hidden system timer job which is NOT visible in the Central Administration website – but you can find it using PowerShell:

get-sptimerjob | ? {$_.Name -like "job-config-refresh"} | fl

ULS Log Monitoring

When machine keys are rotated using the Machine Key Rotation job, SharePoint logs specific events in the ULS logs.

Below is the sequence of events you should find in the ULS log for a successful machine key rotation.

Information:

To troubleshoot machine key rotation issues, it’s essential to collect a merged log from all servers. Since different operations occur on different servers, a combined log allows you to view the entire sequence in a single file.A merged log can be generated using the following PowerShell command: merge-splogfile -path "C:\temp\FarmMergedLog.log" -StartTime "MM/DD/YYYY HH:MM" -EndTime "MM/DD/YYYY HH:MM" To troubleshoot machine key rotation issues, it’s essential to collect a merged log from all servers. Since different operations occur on different servers, a combined log allows you to view the entire sequence in a single file.A merged log can be generated using the following PowerShell command: See here for more possible options for this command: Merge-SPLogFile To analyze and filter ULS logs use UlsViewer

Information:

The GUID following MachineKeyConfiguration_ in some of the messages below represents the ID of the web application for which a new Machine Key was generated.

You can retrieve the Web Application ID by running the following PowerShell command: (get-spwebapplication http://url-to-web-app).Id The GUID followingin some of the messages below represents the ID of the web application for which a new Machine Key was generated.You can retrieve the Web Application ID by running the following PowerShell command:

Machine Key Rotation Timer Job

This timer job runs once a week by default. It generates new machine keys (for encryption and validation) and stores them in the configuration database.

The job executes on a single server in the farm, which must have the AllowServiceJobs property set to True for its TimerService instance.

You can check this by running the following PowerShell command:

(get-spfarm).TimerService.Instances | select Server,AllowServiceJobs

Indication that the Machine Key Rotation Job was started Event ID: xmnv Level: Medium Process: OWSTIMER.EXE Category: Logging Correlation Data Message: Name=Timer Job job-config-machine-key-rotation

Indication for successful generation of new machine keys for a web application Event ID: 4l4ri Level: High Process: OWSTIMER.EXE Category: Runtime Message: MachineKeyConfiguration_10110dbf-8776-4721-b4b2-abf8895bb5bd password changed. Needs update.

Indication for successfull update of machine keys for a web application in the configuration database Event ID: 4l4rh Level: High Process: OWSTIMER.EXE Category: Runtime Message: Successfully persisted MachineKeyConfiguration_10110dbf-8776-4721-b4b2-abf8895bb5bd credential.

Configuration Refresh Timer Job

This timer job copies configuration data from the configuration database to the local configuration cache on each server in the farm.

It runs every 15 seconds on ALL servers in the farm.

Indication that the Configuration Refresh Timer Job was started Event ID: bjgst Level: Medium Process: OWSTIMER.EXE Category: Config Cache Message: SPConfigurationRefreshJobDefinition.Execute: Refreshing timer config cache with refreshCacheFlags=[Default, SkipSetFlagOnFailure], newestVersion=[15186],

Indication that the machine keys for a web application have been replicated to the local filesystem configuration cache Event ID: a3c26 Level: Medium Process: OWSTIMER.EXE Category: Config Cache Message: Entering Monitored Scope (PutObjectInFileSystem: Storing object [SPSecureDBCredential Name= MachineKeyConfiguration_10110dbf-8776-4721-b4b2-abf8895bb5bd ] with id ...

Machine Key update in the IIS worker process.

At the start of each HTTP request, the system checks whether the machine keys for the current web application have changed in the configuration cache. If changes are detected, the keys are updated in memory within the IIS worker process (w3wp.exe).

Indication that Machine keys in the worker process were replaced with the new machine keys from the configuration cache Event ID: 7cvqt Level: Medium Process: W3WP.EXE Category: Runtime Message: Successfully updated machine key.

If any of these events is missing, investigate further by reviewing potential error messages.