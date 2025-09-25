Trending Issue: Group claim validation fails in SPSE when editing a Secure Store Target Application after September 2025 CU

To enhance security the encryption algorithm used by the secure store service to save credentials has been update to a more secure version.

As a side effect credentials stored with the old algorithm can no longer be decrypted.

Symptoms

When trying to edit an existing target application or when trying to add/update credentials the following error will occur:

In the ULS will find a similar errors:

09/25/2025 16:04:49.20 w3wp.exe (0x3F68) 0x2604 Secure Store Service Secure Store efk7 High GetApplicationClaims failed with the following exception: System.ServiceModel.FaultException`1[Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.SecureStoreServiceFault]: Group claim validation failed. (Fault Detail is equal to Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.SecureStoreServiceFault). db35c9a1-92b5-100f-8b1a-befa4df36f07 09/25/2025 16:04:49.29 w3wp.exe (0x3F68) 0x0784 Secure Store Service Secure Store d4gq Unexpected Decrypt Failed:System.Security.Cryptography.CryptographicException: Padding is invalid and cannot be removed. at System.Security.Cryptography.CapiSymmetricAlgorithm.DepadBlock(Byte[] block, Int32 offset, Int32 count) at System.Security.Cryptography.CapiSymmetricAlgorithm.TransformFinalBlock(Byte[] inputBuffer, Int32 inputOffset, Int32 inputCount) at System.Security.Cryptography.CryptoStream.FlushFinalBlock() at System.Security.Cryptography.CryptoStream.Dispose(Boolean disposing) at System.IO.Stream.Close() at Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.DotNetSecureStoreCryptoProvider.DecryptInternal(Byte[] crypt, Byte[] secureKey, Byte[]& decryptedData) 2894c8a1-b089-a032-1955-28aec15a115b 09/25/2025 16:04:49.29 w3wp.exe (0x27D4) 0x0784 SharePoint Foundation Runtime tkau Unexpected Microsoft.Office. SecureStoreService .Server.SecureStoreServiceException: Group claim validation failed . at Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.SecureStoreServiceApplicationProxy.Execute[T](String operationName, Boolean validateCanary, ExecuteDelegate`1 operation) at Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.SecureStoreServiceApplicationProxy.GetApplicationClaims(Guid rawPartitionId, String applicationId) at Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.SecureStoreServiceApplicationProxy.GetApplicationClaims(String applicationId) at Microsoft.Office.SharePoint.ClientExtensions.SecureStoreAdministration.ManageTargetApplicationInstance.OnLoad(EventArgs e) at System.Web.UI.Control.LoadRecursive() at System.Web.UI.Page.ProcessRequestMain(Boolean includeStagesBeforeAsyncPoint, Boolean includeStagesAfterAsyncPoint) db35c9a1-92b5-100f-8b1a-befa4df36f07

Solution

My colleague Stuart Presley from the US has analyzed this issue and sent it to engineering to investigate a possible code change for a less disruptive solution for this issue.

To mitigate the issue in the current build, it is necessary to delete and recreate the affected Target Application in the Secure Store Service Application, using the same settings as originally configured.