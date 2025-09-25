Summary and Status of issues identified with September 2025 CU for SharePoint.

Since multiple Trending Issues have now been documented for the September 2025 CU, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for individuals to keep track, I’ve decided to create a single summary page.
|Issue
|Status
|SharePoint 2013 Workflows fail in combination with Classic Microsoft Workflow Manager after September 2025 CU
Warning: Upgrade to SPWFM required before July 14th, 2026 due to Upcoming End of Support for classic WFM!
|Fix planned for October 2025 CU
|Solution Deployment Fails
|
Fix planned for October 2025 CU
Workaround available.
|Future SharePoint fixes cannot be installed on top of September 2025 CU
|
Fix planned for October 2025 CU
Workaround available: remove NT AUTHORITY\system from WSS_WPG windows security group
|SharePoint Administration Service (SPAdminV4) fails to start on Windows Server 2025
|
Under investigation
Workaround available
|SharePoint Health rule incorrectly flags WSS_WPG group as having elevated permissions
|
Under investigation
Workaround available
|SharePoint administrative tools fail after September 2025 CU
Affects e.g. SharePoint Configuration Wizard (PSCONFIG) and SharePoint Management Shell (PowerShell)
|By Design – Incorrect use of Farm Service Account
|AMSI enabled for all web applications
Information: For 500 Server error with AMSI enabled check this article.
|By Design.
|SharePoint requires the most recent patches for SharePoint Workflow Manager (SPWFM)
|By Design – Update SPWFM to August 2025 CU for SPWFM
|Dlls missing in SPWFM August 2025 CU
|
Fix planned for October 2025 CU for SPWFM
Workaround available
|SP2010 workflows fail on SPSE
Warning: Upgrade to SharePoint 2013 Workflows required before July 14th, 2026 due to Upcoming End of Support for SP2010 workflows!
|
Under Investigation
Workaround available
|Trending Issue: Group claim validation fails in SPSE when editing a Secure Store Target Application after September 2025 CU
|
Under Investigation
Workaround available
41 Comments
Thank you so much for doing this for everyone – as always, I along with everyone else appreciate you and all that you do to support us
Thank you for this Summary and for your Support.
thanks Stefan
Thanks, Stefan, for this summary. Has anyone else, to your knowledge (or anyone else reading this article, I’m all ears), had issues in Subscription Edition where the Secure Store fails, citing cryptographic errors preventing the contents from being retrieved? Refreshing the key and generating a new key had no effect. We have a ticket open with MS, and we provided some information, but the ticket has stalled. This is the error we see:
Decrypt Failed:System.Security.Cryptography.CryptographicException: Padding is invalid and cannot be removed.
at System.Security.Cryptography.CapiSymmetricAlgorithm.DepadBlock(Byte[] block, Int32 offset, Int32 count)
at System.Security.Cryptography.CapiSymmetricAlgorithm.TransformFinalBlock(Byte[] inputBuffer, Int32 inputOffset, Int32 inputCount)
at System.Security.Cryptography.CryptoStream.FlushFinalBlock()
at System.Security.Cryptography.CryptoStream.Dispose(Boolean disposing)
at System.IO.Stream.Close()
at Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.DotNetSecureStoreCryptoProvider.DecryptInternal(Byte[] crypt, Byte[] secureKey, Byte[]& decryptedData)
I’m going to attempt to rebuild the service and see if that will restore functionality (thankfully the list of target APPs is small).
The technician working our support ticket for this issue did mention that they were able to reproduce the problem after seeing it come up with another client. So we aren’t the only one, but it either doesn’t seem to be widespread, and/or people just may not be using that service as much anymore. I will follow up with our tech and see if he has any further information (I will post a reply here if he does).
Hi Dustin, we are facing the same issue and having the same ULS log entries. Currently, we are unable to edit items in the Secure Store Service Application, it ends always up in ‘Group claim validation failed.’ error. We also see a couple records later in ULS: “SharePoint Foundation General ajlz0 High Getting Error Message for Exception System.Web.HttpUnhandledException (0x80004005): Exception of type ‘System.Web.HttpUnhandledException’ was thrown. —> Microsoft.Office.SecureStoreService.Server.SecureStoreServiceException: Group claim validation failed.” Am 0x80004005 is typically an access denied on something…
Have you tried to rebuild the service application? And what was result?
From our Microsoft rep:
“It appears there has been some changes in some of our code that was to tighten security down and it breaks how we decrypt claimshasvalues from the Secure Store. As far as I know, there is no way to fix this current issue, other than to recreate the TargetApplications on the SSSA ( Secure Store Service Application ).”
This is what we’ll try. We didn’t recreate the service yet, and thankfully our store only has a small number of entries.
WORKAROUND (and it’s not great, but I’ve tested it):
–Delete any existing damaged entries.
–If no entries remain, reset the store passphrase, else refresh it with the original passphrase.
–Rebuild the entries the exact same way they were before the patch (hopefully you have those documented!!)
–Test affected applications.
Yes, that’s the workaround we discussed yesterday. Great that it worked!
Thanks for the confirmation.
🙂
@dustin.. we are working with our engineering team to see what other options we have.
I did the same without setting the passphrase again, and it worked too. Happily, that all can be scripted with PowerShell, because we have a couple of Farms and Applications… In addition, we face this issue only on SharePoint SE, not on SharePoint 2016. Thank you all for your participation here!
Thank you very much Stefan!
Thanks for the summary.
Thankyou Stean! We’d be lost without this blog!!
Kudos for all your support Stefan. Once again, your work is extraordinary!
Thanks! 🙂
Thanks, Stefan 💪😊🙏
Let’s hope things calm down and become more stable in the coming months. 🙏
Currently we’re investigating another issue in SharePoint Server Subscription with Microsoft Support: w3wp.exe crashes 💥when uploading some signed and protected PDF files 📃 (faulting module: ucrtbase.dll). May have nothing to do with the September update. SharePoint 2016, 2019 and Online are not affected. When we change the file extension or compress it into a zip-file, it works. I’m curious to know what the cause is.
PS: The Workflow 2010 issue (OWSTIMER.EXE) is currently missing in your overview.
Cheers from 🇨🇭 Switzerland,
Benjamin
Yes – indeed. Was pretty late yesterday when I requested the fix and added the Trending Issue article and update the summary article – but just forgot to publish it.
Microsoft Support just confirmed there are many issues in September 2025 CU and mentioned your blog. They recommend either do a rollback before the CU was installed, or use a workaround and wait until October 2025 CU, which should fix the process crashes.
👍
Hi Stefan,
I’m currently facing an issue on our SharePoint Server 2019 environment. In the Event Viewer, I see the following error message:
Product: Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019 Core — Error 1706.
An installation package for the product Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019 Core cannot be found.
Try the installation again using a valid copy of the installation package ‘sts.msi’.
The problem occurs whenever the application pool tries to start, and it looks like Windows Installer is attempting a repair but fails because sts.msi cannot be located.
Environment: SharePoint Server 2019 (patched up to the latest CU)
Error observed: Event ID 11706 (MsiInstaller)
File missing: sts.msi
Questions:
What is the correct way to resolve this error? Should I run a repair using the original SharePoint 2019 ISO and point to sts.msi under Servers\Global\sts.msi?
Hi Ariq,
this is not a SharePoint problem but a Windows Installer issue.
It sounds as if the Windows Installer Cache is corrupt.
If you have multiple servers in your SharePoint farm which were all patched identically there is a chance to repair it using the following script:
https://gist.github.com/huaditsai/8729c2b3ff9a2adaae8afa4dd55abe46
Otherwise the only chance would be to either rebuild the server or at least uninstall and reinstall SharePoint.
Cheers,
Stefan
Hi Stefan,
Thank you for your quick response and for clarifying that this is more related to the Windows Installer cache rather than SharePoint itself.
I checked the logs more deeply and found that the initial trigger seems to be a missing/corrupt file (ManagedBlingSigned.dll under the 16\ISAPI folder).
Error Message on EventViewer:
Detection of product ‘{90160000-1012-0000-1000-0000000FF1CE}’, feature ‘WSS_ProductFiles’, component ‘{3AFE36AB-9ABD-4FA2-8ADD-0EB56B67349A}’ failed. The resource ‘C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Web Server Extensions\16\ISAPI\35dd9a50\ManagedBlingSigned.dll’ does not exist.
This appears to have caused Windows Installer to attempt a self-repair, which then fails because it cannot locate the sts.msi source. Based on your advice, I’m planning to try the script you shared (OPUtil.vbs) with /RepairCache /ReconcileCache and point it to the extracted SharePoint 2019 ISO (sts.msi under Servers\Global\Wss).
Before I proceed, may I confirm:
1. Is it safe to run this script directly on a production farm server, or should I first test it on one WFE node while the others stay online?
2. After repairing the cache, do I need to re-apply the latest CU and re-run PSConfig to ensure binaries and schema are in sync?
3. In case the cache repair doesn’t succeed, is the recommended next step a full uninstall/reinstall of SharePoint on the affected server(s) while reattaching them back to the farm?
Appreciate your confirmation and guidance on the safest approach for a production environment.
Best regards,
Ariq
Hi Ariq, I’m not certain that this will work.
If your farm has more than one server, please use this command instead:
“cscript.exe OPUtil.vbs /RepairCache /SRestoreLocation=\HEALTHY_SERVER_NAME\c$\windows\installer”
Ensure to replace HEALTHY_SERVER_NAME with the name of the server that does not have the problem.
Cheers,
Stefan
Thank you so much
Regarding “Upgrade to SharePoint 2013 Workflows required before July 14th, 2026 due to Upcoming End of Support for SP2010 workflows!” Does this mean that 2010 workflows will stop working after July 14th, 2026…or will they run but being unsupported?
Hi Frederik,
I’m not aware of a decision here, but you can assume that as soon as the first potential security issue for this area is detected the relevant code path will be eliminated. So better plan as if it is no longer there, rather than getting a bad surprise.
Cheers,
Stefan
Hi Stefan,
We went to the sept patch for SE from the July critical cve patch and the only real issue we are seeing is when crawling. We are getting huge .dmp files generated from the w3wp.exe specifying owssvr.dll as the faulting module. This is happening across all our farms.
Has this been widely reported at all for this patch and any idea what we would need to do to resolve it?
Many Thanks
Hi Dave,
no I have not seen any such reports.
My recommendation would be to open a ticket with Microsoft support and be prepared to share one of these .dmp files for analysis.
Cheers,
Stefan
Hi Dave & Stefan
We have the same, incremental crwal each half of hour make the application pool to crash. So had to use only one front Webb for customers and the other to crawl with crashes.
All after latest CU and we have SP Subscription as well. Hopefully soon have a patch or workaround to solve it soon.
Hi Johnny,
please open a support ticket for this. This is currently no known issue and is not being investigated.
To investigate further (and potentially request a fix) we need a support ticket.
Cheers,
Stefan
Dave & Johnny,
Did either of you submit a Microsoft support ticket for your issue? I also started seeing Windows Application Log entries for Event Code 1000 with faulting module owssvr.dll and faulting application name w3wp.exe. The error seem to also coincide with my incremental search crawl schedule, but did not begin until after about 30 minutes into the first full crawl after applying the SPSE Sep CU. I must not have crash dump collection enabled, because I can’t find any .dmp files in any of the common related directories. I haven’t noticed any issues related to search crawls or search results.
Hi Fred,
Yes I’ve submitted a support issue ticket it but no real response yet.
Hi Dave & Fred
No, sorry not crerate ticket yet, thank´´s Dave to do. Input from my partner in SP have do a research about what the reason could be, we are not sure but an indicator are Visio. Do you have the same error in the SP logs where Visio files are included ?
Johnny
Hello Stefan,
after applying the September 2025 CU for SharePoint Subscription Edition all of our sites are down showing the “HTTP 500 Internal Server Error”. When trying to access the Central Administration the error is the same. We tried applying all the fixes you mentioned but it hasn’t resolved our issue. In IIS the whole configuration, bindings etc. also looks fine. Have you heard or encountered a issue like this? Are there any troubleshooting/fixing steps we can take right now?
Hi Jacek,
my assumption is that you are running into this issue:
https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2023/10/17/trending-issue-module-sprequestfiltermodule-could-not-be-found-after-september-october-2023-cu/
Cheers,
Stefan
Hello Stefan,
Thank you for your precious attention on this particularly problematic update …
It seems I’m facing a new issue on workflows described here :
https://learn.microsoft.com/fr-fr/answers/questions/5563089/sharepoint-workflow-manager-after-september-2025-u
If you have any clue ?
Hi Fred,
unfortunately I have not seen this issue myself and I’m currently not aware of a support case for this.
If you need assistance for this issue, please ensure to open a ticket with Microsoft Support to get this investigated.
Cheers,
Stefan
We’ve ran into a new issue aswell aside from all the other things in this patch… All after the september patch.
“The Execute method of job definition Microsoft.Office.Server.Search.Analytics.AnalyticsJobDefinition (ID dfc82078-d207-4bcf-8e37-63788da62a8c) threw an exception. More information is included below.
Timeout expired. The timeout period elapsed prior to obtaining a connection from the pool. This may have occurred because all pooled connections were in use and max pool size was reached.. (Correlation=2226c9a1-0c28-6096-668b-9ebc851d5ed5)”
We’ve checked that database and there is alot of activity but nothing that indicates that it would completly fill upp any pools…
This occurs on multiple jobs and eventually the search service application completly shuts down (takes 1-2 days). Restarting the timer service resolves the issue for 1-2 days again. This issue seem to affect our SPSE farms, not SP16.
Any thoughts or ideas? We’re leaning towards a Microsoft ticket for this one.
Hi Ben,
I think going for a support ticket is the best option to get this analyzed quickly.
Cheers,
Stefan
Hey Stefan,
We have a SharePoint Workflow Manager Server running on Windows Server 2022 and after the Windows Server 2022 OS Update for September 2025, the Service Bus Message Broker is stuck on starting. Any insight into this issue?
Thanks,
Daniel