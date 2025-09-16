Trending Issue: SPAdminV4 fails to start on Windows Server 2025 after installing September 2025 CU

To enhance security a new Exploit Protection Setting was added to Windows when installing September 2025 CU.
This setting works as expected on Windows Server 2022 but causes the SharePoint Administration Service to fail on Windows Server 2025.

Symptom

When running the SharePoint Configuration Wizard for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition on Windows Server 2025 fails and shows the following error:

An exception of type System.InvalidOperationException was thrown. Additional exception information: Cannot start service SPAdminV4 on computer '.'.

Another symptom is that starting the SPAdminV4 service (SharePoint Administration) using the Services management console fails:

In the application event log the following error is listed:

Faulting application name: WSSADMIN.EXE, version: 16.0.19127.20100, time stamp: 0xcb8febdd, Faulting module name: PayloadRestrictions.dll, version: 10.0.26100.1150, time stamp: 0x19def02b

 

Solution

This issue is currently under investigation.

To mitigate the problem using the following Workaround:

Open Windows Settings and navigate to the following Exploit Prevention settings:

Windows Settings
  Privacy & Security
    Windows Security
      App & Browser Control
        Exploit Protection Settings
          Program Settings
            WSSADMIN.EXE

Edit the settings for WSSADMIN.EXE and disable the following options:

  • Export address filtering (EAF)
  • Import address filtering (IAF)
  • Validate stack integrity (StackPivot)

 

After applying these changes the SharePoint Administration Service can be started successfully.

3 Comments


  1. Hi Stefan,
    per my research, it should be enough to only disable:
    – IAF,
    – EAF
    – StackPivot

    BR
    Robi

  2. Hi Stefan. Should the title read: “SPAdminV4: instead of “SPTimerV4”?

    1. Hi Brett, yes indeed! Fixed it. Thanks, Stefan

