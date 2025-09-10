Trending Issue: “Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed” when running SharePoint Configuration Wizard

I have received several reports from users that after installing September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server 2016, 2019 or Subscription Edition the SharePoint configuration wizard failed with the following error message:

System.InvalidOperationException was thrown. Additional exception information: An internal error occurred. The program cannot continue to run. The program stopped because of the following: Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed.

This will happen if the account being used to execute the configuration wizard is a member of the WSS_WPG group.

This includes all SharePoint application pool accounts and also the SharePoint farm service account.

Important: Using the Farm Service Account interactively is unsupported! It might be convenient to use the farm service account for administrative purposes but it is unsupported.

Please review this article for details: Plan for administrative and service accounts in SharePoint Server

Solution

To avoid this problem ensure to run the configurationn wizard using a farm administrator account which is not a member of the WSS_WPG group.

Important: Do not remove the farm service account or an account used as application pool account from the WSS_WPG group as this can cause a variety of problems.