Trending Issue: “Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed” when running SharePoint Configuration Wizard

I have received several reports from users that after installing September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server 2016, 2019 or Subscription Edition the SharePoint configuration wizard failed with the following error message:
System.InvalidOperationException was thrown. Additional exception information: An internal error occurred. The program cannot continue to run. The program stopped because of the following: Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed.
This will happen if the account being used to execute the configuration wizard is a member of the WSS_WPG group.
This includes all SharePoint application pool accounts and also the SharePoint farm service account.
Important: Using the Farm Service Account interactively is unsupported!
It might be convenient to use the farm service account for administrative purposes but it is unsupported.
Please review this article for details:
Solution
To avoid this problem ensure to run the configurationn wizard using a farm administrator account which is not a member of the WSS_WPG group.
Important: Do not remove the farm service account or an account used as application pool account from the WSS_WPG group as this can cause a variety of problems.
5 Comments
Hi,
I have found an issue in PowerShell with latest CU
Add-SPServerScaleOutDatabase -ServiceApplication $ssa -DatabaseName SP2022_SA_Search_AnalyticsReportingStore_1″
Add-SPServerScaleOutDatabase : Value cannot be null.
Parameter name: Host Name In Certificate
also, on 2 separate occassions in two different unrelated environments, I had an issue on Windows Server 2025 that SpAdminV4 does not run with the error in event log
Error in event logs
Faulting application name: WSSADMIN.EXE, version: 16.0.19127.20100, time stamp: 0xcb8febdd
Faulting module name: PayloadRestrictions.dll, version: 10.0.26100.1150, time stamp: 0x19def02b
After disabling IAF, EAF and StackPivot in Defender Exploit protection, it started working. Are there any known issues?
Hi Robi,
not that I’m aware of.
Best would be to open a ticket with Microsoft Support for this.
Cheers,
Stefan
Hey Stefan hope you’re doing well. i have this warning after the update.
“If a Security Principals associated with SharePoint Server processes has elevated privileges, it may put the SharePoint Server at risk. WSS_WPG has unexpected permission(s) on folder C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Web Server Extensions\14\TEMPLATE\LAYOUTS, C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Web Server Extensions\16\TEMPLATE\LAYOUTS. See “https://learn.microsoft.com/sharepoint/install/account-permissions-and-security-settings-in-sharepoint-server-2016″ for guidance on the correct settings.”
I checked the permissions and everything seems correct. Any Idea?
Hi Landry,
where do you get this message?
In a Health analyzer rule?
Hi Stefan,
One more I noticed today after installing September CU, is that owstimer.exe account (farm service account) gets access denied for creating a folder in 16/Template/layouts if it is in local admin group, so solution deployment does not work.
Once removed from local admin group, solution deployment works again.