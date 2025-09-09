SharePoint security fixes released with September 2025 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint Server 2016:

KB 5002778 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)

KB 5002777 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete September 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server 2019:

KB 5002775 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

KB 5002774 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete September 2025 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

KB 5002784 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This security fix is identical with September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Office Online Server:

KB 5002776 – Office Online Server

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU

Vulnerability SP 2016 SP 2019 SP SE OOS Impact Max Severity CVE-2025-54896 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54897 x x x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54898 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54900 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54902 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54903 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54904 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-54905 x x Information Disclosure Important CVE-2025-54906 x x Remote Code Execution Important