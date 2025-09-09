September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server 2019 is available for download

The product group released the September 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server 2019 product family. SharePoint Server 2019 is patched with a language dependent and a language independent fix.
The KB article for September 2025 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:
- KB 5002775 – September 2025 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
This is also a security update!
- KB 5002774 – September 2025 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
This is also a security update!
The downloads for September 2025 CU are available through the following links:
- Download September 2025 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
This is also a security update!
- Download September 2025 Update for SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
This is also a security update!
Important: It is required to install both fixes (language dependent and independent) to fully patch a SharePoint server. This applies also to servers which do not have language packs installed. The reason is that each SharePoint installation includes a language dependent component together with a language independent component. If additional language packs are added later (only) the language dependent fix has to be applied again.
It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. Even the language dependent fixes are all in the same package for all languages.
After installing the fixes you need to run the SharePoint 2019 Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
SharePoint 2019 September 2025 CU Build Number:
Language independent fix: 16.0.10417.20047
Language dependent fix: 16.0.10417.20047
Related Links:
- Technet: Updated Product Servicing Policy for SharePoint Server 2019
- Blog: SharePoint Patching Best Practices
- Blog: SharePoint Patching demystified
- Blog: Why I prefer PSCONFIGUI.EXE over PSCONFIG.EXE
- Technet: Update Center for Microsoft Office, Office Servers, and Related Products
- Blog: SharePoint Server 2016 Zero-Downtime Patching Demystified (applies also to SharePoint Server 2019)
- Blog: SharePoint does not have a build version. Full Stop.
19 Comments
Permalink
Hey Stefan,
The KB states “in order to use workflows in SharePoint Server, you must now have the latest update for SharePoint Workflow Manager installed.”
If we are currently using Workflow Manager (the version prior to SharePoint Workflow Manager) does that mean that our current workflows will stop working if we apply the Sept CU?
Thanks in advance.
Permalink
Hi Daniel,
I had the same idea but when I checked the details the code path is not executed for classic workflow manager.
There should not be an issue.
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Thank you for all your help over the years, Stefan. We have a SharePoint Workflow Manager Server stood up and we are preparing for a cutover. Would we then need to copy the assemblies from the SharePoint 2019 server register them to the GAC on the SharePoint Workflow Manager Server similar to how the Subscription Edition is after the August 2025 CU?
Thanks again in advance.
Permalink
Hi Daniel,
the assemblies are not available on an SP2019 server.
Please use the script discussed here to register the assemblies:
https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2025/08/21/trending-issue-system-memory-dll-missing-after-installing-august-2025-cu-for-sharepoint-workflow-manager/
Direct link:
https://github.com/stefangossner/Install-Missing-Assemblies-For-SPWFM/blob/main/SPWFM-Install-Missing-Assemblies.ps1
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hi Stefan,
You are writing “August cumulative updates”, but on the KB page at Microsoft they are September, obviously. Is it a mistype in your post?
Thanks,
Jevgenij
Permalink
Hi Jevgenij,
thanks for the heads-up! Was indeed incorrect. Fixed it.
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hi.
I have issue on my dev server that I encountered for the first time in 5 years of patching this server:
Failed to complete the SharePoint Products configuration.
An exception of type System.InvalidOperationException was thrown. Additional exception information: An internal error occurred. The program cannot continue to run. The program stopped because of the following: Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed.
System.InvalidOperationException: An internal error occurred. The program cannot continue to run. The program stopped because of the following: Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed.
at Microsoft.SharePoint.PostSetupConfiguration.Common.ThrowNewInvalidOperationException(String exceptionData)
at Microsoft.SharePoint.PostSetupConfiguration.FinalizeTask.Run()
at Microsoft.SharePoint.PostSetupConfiguration.TaskThread.ExecuteTask()
When I go to central admin it shows as succeeded but when I run psconfig:
09/10/2025 13:11:21 1 ERR Failed to complete the SharePoint Products configuration.
An exception of type System.InvalidOperationException was thrown. Additional exception information: An internal error occurred. The program cannot continue to run. The program stopped because of the following: Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed.
System.InvalidOperationException: An internal error occurred. The program cannot continue to run. The program stopped because of the following: Copy SideBySide files for In Place Upgrade failed.
at Microsoft.SharePoint.PostSetupConfiguration.Common.ThrowNewInvalidOperationException(String exceptionData)
at Microsoft.SharePoint.PostSetupConfiguration.FinalizeTask.Run()
at Microsoft.SharePoint.PostSetupConfiguration.TaskThread.ExecuteTask()
Any idea what am I doing wrong?
Thanks!
Permalink
Hi Grega,
I would suggest to run the Copy-SPSideBySideFiles CmdLet in the SharePoint Management Shell manually and check if this works.
Also check which account you used to run the configuration wizard. The account should not be used as an application pool account as this adds it to the WSS_WPG group which has restricted rights starting with this CU.
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hi,
seen this issue in our setup of Sharepoint 2019 as well. There is deny permssion of “..\Web Server Extensions\16\template\Layouts” folder for WSS_WPG and IIS_IUSRS Group. As far as i know Sharepoint Farm Account needs to be inside WSS_WPG group, therefore upgrade procedure fails.
Question remains: Misconfiguraion or bug due to recent security incidents?
Best,
Timo
Permalink
Hi Timo,
the farm account is not allowed to used interactively:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/security-for-sharepoint-server/plan-for-administrative-and-service-accounts
“This account must not be used interactively by an administrator.”
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hi Stefan,
thanks for the followup – much appreciatetd. Will make sure to get the configuration compliant.
Speaking of compliant, Workflow Manager (not Sharepoint Workflow Manager) seems to be broken as of September 2025 CU, any information about this? Seen you weren’t sure about this if i understand correctly but maybe there is new information you recevied?
Best,
Timo
Permalink
Hi Timo,
ok, that’s interesting.
Best would be to open a ticket with Microsoft Support to get this investigated.
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hello,
We have also encountered the same issue for the first time when applying a CU-patch. We tried running the Copy-SPSideBySideFiles CmdLet manually but that did not work either. We also tried running the Config Wizard with a service account that is not running any application pools, but it fails with the same error. We do get the “Successfully upgraded SharePoint….” but then the post step fails referring to the Copy Side by Side files.
We have had the same issue in 3 different environments.
Best Regards,
Thomas
Permalink
Hi Thomas,
please check if the account is a member of the WSS_WPG group. If not I would suggest to open a support case with Microsoft.
Of course also ensure that the user you are using is not the farm service account as this would be unsupported based on this article:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/security-for-sharepoint-server/plan-for-administrative-and-service-accounts
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
I ran into the same problem, Copy-SPSideBySideFiles fails aswell. I’ve always used the farm account to run the wizard but that no longer works. Farm still runs these pools:
Sharepoint Web Service System
The pool for the security token application
What would be a suitable account to instead run those pools with instead of farm or should a different account to farm now be used to run the the final configuration?
Thanks for your helpful blog!
Permalink
Hi Ben,
using the farm account interactively is and was always unsupported.
See here for details:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/security-for-sharepoint-server/plan-for-administrative-and-service-accounts
“This account must not be used interactively by an administrator.”
Please use a different farm administrator account for interactive operations.
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hi!
“The account should not be used as an application pool account as this adds it to the WSS_WPG group which has restricted rights starting with this CU”
Spot on, thank you very much!
PROD has this configured OK, but on DEV I used shortcut and used farm_dev_admin for IIS pools as well.
Thanks again and hope this helps someone else too!
Finalizing the upgrade…
Successfully upgraded SharePoint Products.
Performing configuration task 8 of 8
Finalizing the SharePoint Products configuration…
Successfully completed the SharePoint Products configuration.
Total number of configuration settings run: 8
Total number of successful configuration settings: 8
Total number of unsuccessful configuration settings: 0
Permalink
Hi,
Installing the language pack throws me this error in 2 environments:
Product: Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019 1033 Language Pack — Error 1310. Error writing to file: C:\Program Files\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\Web Server Extensions\16\TEMPLATE\LAYOUTS\ppsma\1033\DesignerInstall\en\Microsoft.PerformancePoint.Scorecards.DesignerPlugins.dll.deploy. System error 0. Verify that you have access to that directory.
The directory looks fine and there is no file with this name in it. Any idea?
Permalink
Hi ZP,
ensure that you are not executing the language pack installation using an account that is member of the WSS_WPG group.
Also ensure not to execute it with the farm service account as this is unsupported:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/security-for-sharepoint-server/plan-for-administrative-and-service-accounts
“This account must not be used interactively by an administrator.”
Cheers,
Stefan