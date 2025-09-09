New Security Features released with September 2025 CU for all supported SharePoint Versions

To enhance security of SharePoint Server, three new security features are being introduced in September 2025 CU. These enhancements apply to all supported SharePoint versions — 2016, 2019, and Subscription Edition — and I’d like to highlight them in this article:
- Machine Key Rotation Timer job
- AMSI enabled for all web applications
- Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly Cmdlet to validate AMSI configuration
Machine Key Rotation Timer job
First introduced in the SharePoint Server Subscription Edition 25H1 feature update a new SharePoint timer job was added to the platform.
With the September 2025 CU, this feature is now also available in SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019!
By default, the timer job is scheduled to run weekly on Sundays at 12:00 AM:
AMSI enabled for all web applications
In the past an administrator had to actively enable AMSI for SharePoint Web Applications. With September 2025 CU this feature will automatically be enabled for all Web Applications.
Trying to disable the AMSI feature will result in the following message:
If AMSI is not working properly ensure to verify the configuration based on these articles and the PowerShell Cmdlet introduced in the next section:
- Clarifying common questions around AMSI in SharePoint
- Trending Issue: Module “SPRequestFilterModule” could not be found after September/October 2023 CU
Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly Cmdlet to validate AMSI configuration
It is often not trivial to verify if AMSI is working correctly. In articles like Clarifying common questions around AMSI in SharePoint I have described steps that can be used to verify the OS and SharePoint AMSI functionality.
In September 2025 CU, a new PowerShell Cmdlet, Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly, was introduced. This Cmdlet verifies the configuration of Windows Defender and SharePoint AMSI.
It performs both a Windows Defender health check and a SharePoint AMSI health check.
Below is a sample output where the Cmdlet identified a misconfiguration in a web application within one of my test farms:
4 Comments
Permalink
Hi Stefan,
I have a couple of questions about the new Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly command. I use Trellix in lieu of Defender. Is there any value for running this command when a Defender-alternate is used? Also, is the “SP” prefix left out from the naming convention by design? (so not Test-SPDefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly)
Thanks,
Permalink
Hi SL,
the SharePoint specific checks can be helpful of course.
3rd party specific checks are not performed by the command.
I do not have an environment to check how the output looks like when using 3rd party AV solutions.
Would be great if you could share it with me after you executed it. 🙂
About the naming: I don’t have insights here but my guess is that the lack of “SP” is due to the fact that there is no SharePoint Defender (SPDefender…)
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Okay, I’ll let you know how it goes with Trellix.
Understood about the naming convention. Looks like it would have been more fitting with an “Test-SPAmsi” prefix. e.g. Test-SPAmsiWithDefender
By the way, when the vulnerability broke out in July, enabling the AMSI feature immediately gave the 500 error in our environment. So with this CU, it looks like there’s no way to keep it disabled. I’ll let you know on this one as well 🙂
Thanks,
Permalink
Hi SL,
if your solution was to disable AMSI rather than fixing the underlying issue then yes – chances are high that you will get the 500 server error again.
Cheers,
Stefan