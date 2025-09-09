New Security Features released with September 2025 CU for all supported SharePoint Versions

To enhance security of SharePoint Server, three new security features are being introduced in September 2025 CU. These enhancements apply to all supported SharePoint versions — 2016, 2019, and Subscription Edition — and I’d like to highlight them in this article:

Machine Key Rotation Timer job

AMSI enabled for all web applications

Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly Cmdlet to validate AMSI configuration

Machine Key Rotation Timer job

First introduced in the SharePoint Server Subscription Edition 25H1 feature update a new SharePoint timer job was added to the platform.

With the September 2025 CU, this feature is now also available in SharePoint Server 2016 and 2019!

By default, the timer job is scheduled to run weekly on Sundays at 12:00 AM:

AMSI enabled for all web applications

In the past an administrator had to actively enable AMSI for SharePoint Web Applications. With September 2025 CU this feature will automatically be enabled for all Web Applications.

Trying to disable the AMSI feature will result in the following message:

If AMSI is not working properly ensure to verify the configuration based on these articles and the PowerShell Cmdlet introduced in the next section:

Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly Cmdlet to validate AMSI configuration

It is often not trivial to verify if AMSI is working correctly. In articles like Clarifying common questions around AMSI in SharePoint I have described steps that can be used to verify the OS and SharePoint AMSI functionality.

In September 2025 CU, a new PowerShell Cmdlet, Test-DefenderAndAmsiWorkProperly, was introduced. This Cmdlet verifies the configuration of Windows Defender and SharePoint AMSI.

It performs both a Windows Defender health check and a SharePoint AMSI health check.

Below is a sample output where the Cmdlet identified a misconfiguration in a web application within one of my test farms: