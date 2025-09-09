Feature Update 25H2 for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today

The 25H2 feature update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today and is included in the September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Releasing new features for a product which is used by a large number of users creates challenges for IT departments, e.g.

users have to be trained to use the new functionality correctly

a change in behavior can lead to an increased number of internal support calls

new features need to be tested against custom solutions installed on the SharePoint farm

…

With the feature updates for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition organizations are given the ability to manage the introduction of new features introduced in a feature update by grouping them into feature release rings: the Early release ring and the Standard release ring. This gives organizations time to train their users and support staff on any new functionality, perform compatibility testing of those new feature experiences with existing customer scenarios, and develop new business processes to take full advantage of the new feature experiences.

See here for more details on the feature release rings.