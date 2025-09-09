Feature Update 25H2 for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today

The 25H2 feature update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition has been released today and is included in the September 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Releasing new features for a product which is used by a large number of users creates challenges for IT departments, e.g.
- users have to be trained to use the new functionality correctly
- a change in behavior can lead to an increased number of internal support calls
- new features need to be tested against custom solutions installed on the SharePoint farm
- …
With the feature updates for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition organizations are given the ability to manage the introduction of new features introduced in a feature update by grouping them into feature release rings: the Early release ring and the Standard release ring. This gives organizations time to train their users and support staff on any new functionality, perform compatibility testing of those new feature experiences with existing customer scenarios, and develop new business processes to take full advantage of the new feature experiences.
See here for more details on the feature release rings.
Below is a list of all new feature released in the 25H2 feature updates and the release ring the feature is included:
|New Features released with 25H2
|Release rings
|Support for automatic machine key rotation
|Standard release (*)
|Dynamic customer survey by One Customer Voice
|Standard release (*)
|Create new Office files in client apps
|Standard release (*)
|Support for request body scan in AMSI
|Standard release (*)
|Cloud Hybrid Search upgrade
|Standard release (*)
|Per-Database Connection Encryption Settings
|Standard release
|New web part editing experience powered by CKEditor lib v5
|Standard release
|Support JWE encrypted tokens from Entra ID
|Early release
|Drag and drop functionality for web parts in publishing sites
|Early release
|Modern People Card
|Early release
|Document Intelligence
|Early release
|AMSI Body Scan Defaults to “Full Mode”
|Early release
|Enhance Document Virus Check with AMSI Option
|Early release
|New enhancements for the Text web part
|Early release
|New PowerShell Cmdlet to Validate Defender and AMSI Integration
|Early release
Standard release (*) in the list above means that this feature was available in Feature Update 25H1 in Early release and got promoted to Standard Release with the 25H2 feature update.
More details: