Trending Issue: System.Memory.dll missing after installing August 2025 CU for SharePoint Workflow Manager

[Update from August 22nd – additional assemblies added]

SharePoint Workflow Manager August 2025 CU switched from using the System.Data.SqlClient database connectivity layer to the modern and more powerful Microsoft.Data.SqlClient database connectivity layer.

Microsoft.Data.SqlClient has different dependencies which are not automatically fulfilled on machines which do not have SharePoint Server Subscription Edition installed.

Error messages similar to the following can be found in the logs

Could not load file or assembly ‘System.Memory, Version=4.0.1.1, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=cc7b13ffcd2ddd51’ or one of its dependencies.

Solution

The following dependencies have to be manually resolved by adding these files to the global assembly cache:

Microsoft.Data.SqlClient version 5.1.5 (assembly version 5.0.0.0)

Microsoft.Identity.Client version 4.56.0 (assembly version 4.56.0.0)

System.Memory.dll version 4.5.4 (assembly version 4.0.1.1)

System.Buffers.dll version 4.5.1 (assembly version 4.0.3.0)

System.Runtime.CompilerServices.Unsafe.dll version 4.5.3 (assembly version 4.0.4.1)

These files can be either downloaded as NuGet packages or copied from a SharePoint Server Subscription Edition machine with at least 25H1 feature update.

Solution Script

For your convenience I have created a sample script, which downloads nuget.exe and the required Dlls and the required NuGet Packages and adds the dlls to the Global Assembly Cache (GAC):

https://github.com/stefangossner/Install-Missing-Assemblies-For-SPWFM/blob/main/SPWFM-Install-Missing-Assemblies.ps1

The script will

check if the required dlls are already installed

create a new temporary directory in the following path: C:\temp\Nuget

After the script has been executed successfully you can remove this folder.

After the script has been executed successfully you can remove this folder. download nuget.exe

execute nuget.exe to download the nuget packages

register the downloaded assemblies in the global assembly cache

verify that the assemblies are correctly registered in the GAC

It is required to execute the script as Administrator to ensure that the assemblies can be registered in the Global Assembly Cache (GAC)