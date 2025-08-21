Trending Issue: System.Memory.dll missing after installing August 2025 CU for SharePoint Workflow Manager

[Update from August 22nd – additional assemblies added]
SharePoint Workflow Manager August 2025 CU switched from using the System.Data.SqlClient database connectivity layer to the modern and more powerful Microsoft.Data.SqlClient database connectivity layer.
Microsoft.Data.SqlClient has different dependencies which are not automatically fulfilled on machines which do not have SharePoint Server Subscription Edition installed.
Error messages similar to the following can be found in the logs
Could not load file or assembly ‘System.Memory, Version=4.0.1.1, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=cc7b13ffcd2ddd51’ or one of its dependencies.
Solution
The following dependencies have to be manually resolved by adding these files to the global assembly cache:
- Microsoft.Data.SqlClient version 5.1.5 (assembly version 5.0.0.0)
- Microsoft.Identity.Client version 4.56.0 (assembly version 4.56.0.0)
- System.Memory.dll version 4.5.4 (assembly version 4.0.1.1)
- System.Buffers.dll version 4.5.1 (assembly version 4.0.3.0)
- System.Runtime.CompilerServices.Unsafe.dll version 4.5.3 (assembly version 4.0.4.1)
These files can be either downloaded as NuGet packages or copied from a SharePoint Server Subscription Edition machine with at least 25H1 feature update.
Solution Script
For your convenience I have created a sample script, which downloads nuget.exe and the required Dlls and the required NuGet Packages and adds the dlls to the Global Assembly Cache (GAC):
https://github.com/stefangossner/Install-Missing-Assemblies-For-SPWFM/blob/main/SPWFM-Install-Missing-Assemblies.ps1
The script will
- check if the required dlls are already installed
- create a new temporary directory in the following path: C:\temp\Nuget
After the script has been executed successfully you can remove this folder.
- download nuget.exe
- execute nuget.exe to download the nuget packages
- register the downloaded assemblies in the global assembly cache
- verify that the assemblies are correctly registered in the GAC
It is required to execute the script as Administrator to ensure that the assemblies can be registered in the Global Assembly Cache (GAC)
7 Comments
Permalink
This may be a dumb question and if so I apologize, but if SharePoint Workflow Manager was installed on a separate server and running with a SharePoint 2019 farm, would the files still need to be downloaded from NuGet and installed on SharePoint Workflow Manager Server, the SharePoint 2019 Servers or all of the servers. Thanks in advance.
Permalink
Hi Daniel,
should be only on the SPWFM server – but don’t have a SP2019 farm connected to SPWFM to test right now.
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
This update didn’t quite work out as expecte hmm, gotta be fair about it.
Permalink
Hi Patrick, do you have more details?
One known issue with the script is that it requires Internet access. If this is blocked from the SPWFM server it will not be able to download the packages.
In this case it would be possible to run the script on a desktop or notebook with internet access and later copy the downloaded assemblies to the SPWFM server.
Permalink
Hi Patrick, it seems you were referring to the August CU for SPSE and not for SPWFM, right?
I moved your other comment to the correct blog post:
https://blog.stefan-gossner.com/2025/08/12/august-2025-cu-for-sharepoint-server-subscription-edition-is-available-for-download/
Cheers,
Stefan
Permalink
Hi Stefan,
Thanks for the information. I am scheduled to do a new installation of SPWFM next week, so this saved a lot of trouble that I would have had next week. Is there any information from MS specifically about this? The customer needs to see it directly from them.
Danke Schon
Permalink
Hi Walter, not yet. A potential KB article is currently under discussion.
Cheers,
Stefan