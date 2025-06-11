SharePoint security fixes released with June 2025 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
SharePoint Server 2016:
- KB 5002732 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)
- KB 5002731 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.
SharePoint Server 2019:
- KB 5002729 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)
- KB 5002727 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)
Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2025 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- KB 5002736 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
This security fix is identical with June 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002728 – Office Online Server
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU
|Vulnerability
|SP 2016
|SP 2019
|SP SE
|OOS
|Impact
|Max Severity
|CVE-2025-47163
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-47165
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-47166
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-47168
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-47169
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-47172
|x
|x
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Critical
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes: