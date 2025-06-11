SharePoint security fixes released with June 2025 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint Server 2016:

KB 5002732 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language independent)

KB 5002731 – SharePoint Server 2016 (language dependent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2025 CU for SharePoint 2016 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server 2019:

KB 5002729 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language independent)

KB 5002727 – SharePoint Server 2019 (language dependent)

Microsoft Support recommends to install the complete June 2025 CU for SharePoint 2019 rather than individual security fixes.

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

KB 5002736 – SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

This security fix is identical with June 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Office Online Server:

KB 5002728 – Office Online Server

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU

Vulnerability SP 2016 SP 2019 SP SE OOS Impact Max Severity CVE-2025-47163 x x x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-47165 x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-47166 x x x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-47168 x x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-47169 x x Remote Code Execution Important CVE-2025-47172 x x x Remote Code Execution Critical