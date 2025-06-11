Resolved: Trending Issue: SPSE – “The server tag is not well formed” on certain Search administration pages after March 2025 CU

After installing the March 2025 CU (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, certain search administration pages include incorrect ASP.NET tags leading to the following or similar error message:
An error occurred during the processing of /_admin/search/listmanagedproperties.aspx. The server tag is not well formed. System.Web.HttpException (0x80004005): The server tag is not well formed. at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ProcessError(String message) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseStringInternal(String text, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseString(String text, VirtualPath virtualPath, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseString(String text, VirtualPath virtualPath, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseFile(String physicalPath, VirtualPath virtualPath) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseInternal() at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.Parse() ...
June 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition includes a fix for this issue:
Hi Stefan,
Hope you’re doing great! 🙂
After installing the June Cumulative Updates, we’ve observed the following:
Query Logging: Running successfully post-update.
User Profile Language Synchronization Job: Still failing. From the ULS logs, we’re seeing the following exception:
Could you please confirm if this is still related to the patch issue? We’re currently awaiting your input to proceed.
Thanks In Advance.