Resolved: Trending Issue: SPSE – “The server tag is not well formed” on certain Search administration pages after March 2025 CU

After installing the March 2025 CU (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, certain search administration pages include incorrect ASP.NET tags leading to the following or similar error message:

An error occurred during the processing of /_admin/search/listmanagedproperties.aspx. The server tag is not well formed. System.Web.HttpException (0x80004005): The server tag is not well formed. at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ProcessError(String message) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseStringInternal(String text, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseString(String text, VirtualPath virtualPath, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseString(String text, VirtualPath virtualPath, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseFile(String physicalPath, VirtualPath virtualPath) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseInternal() at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.Parse() ...

June 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition includes a fix for this issue: