June 2025 CU for SharePoint Workflow Manager is available for download

The product group released the June 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Workflow Manager.

The KB article for June 2025 CU will be available at the following Location in a couple of hours:

KB 5002737 – June 2025 Update for SharePoint Workflow Manager

The download for June 2025 CU is available through the following link:

This CU requires SharePoint Workflow Manager Client version 16.0.18526.20316 to be installed on all servers in the Workflow Manager farm AND all servers in the SharePoint Server farm.

For detailed download and installation instructions see the KB article above.