Trending issue: April 2025 CU for SharePoint Server 2016 fails to install

As a lot of readers of my blog mentioned in comments: KB 5002692 from April 2025 CU for SharePoint Server 2016 does not install.
An incorrectly signed DLL is causing problems.
My colleague Adam Sorensen has created a blog post on this topic:
April CU for SharePoint Server 2019 and SharePoint Server Subscription Edition are not affected by this issue.
2 Comments
I always believed MS was thoroughly testing every CU before it’s released? How can this happen
Hi Stefan,
thank you for the update on this issues.
And thank you for keeping up the good work for decades and keeping us informed. It is very much appreciated!
Vielen vielen herzlichen Dank!