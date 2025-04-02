Trending Issue: SPSE – “The server tag is not well formed” on certain Search administration pages after March 2025 CU

After installing the March 2025 CU (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, certain search administration pages include incorrect ASP.NET tags leading to the following or similar error message:

An error occurred during the processing of /_admin/search/listmanagedproperties.aspx. The server tag is not well formed. System.Web.HttpException (0x80004005): The server tag is not well formed. at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ProcessError(String message) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseStringInternal(String text, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseString(String text, VirtualPath virtualPath, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseString(String text, VirtualPath virtualPath, Encoding fileEncoding) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseFile(String physicalPath, VirtualPath virtualPath) at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.ParseInternal() at System.Web.UI.TemplateParser.Parse() ...

The following search administration related files are affected:

/_admin/search/Category.aspx

/_admin/search/CrawledProperty.aspx

/_admin/search/ListCategories.aspx

/_admin/search/ListCrawledProperties.aspx

/_admin/search/ListManagedProperties.aspx

/_admin/search/ManagedProperty.aspx

/_admin/search/ManagedPropertySearchableSettings.aspx

/_admin/search/SelectCrawledProperty.aspx

/_admin/search/SelectManagedProperty.aspx

Workaround

While waiting for a fix a workaround would be to replace these files with the same files from a server which has February 2025 CU installed.

Ensure to take a backup before performing this step.

Solution

A fix is in development and currently planned to be included in May 2025 CU.