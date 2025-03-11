SharePoint security fixes released with March 2025 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

- - 0 Comments

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.

SharePoint Server 2016:

  • None

SharePoint Server 2019:

  • None

SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:

  • None

March 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition includes the non-security updates released this month.

Office Online Server:

  • KB 5002690 – Office Online Server
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.

 

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU

Vulnerability SP 2016 SP 2019 SP SE OOS Impact Max Severity
CVE-2025-24075 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2025-24081 x Remote Code Execution Important
CVE-2025-24082 x Remote Code Execution Important
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.