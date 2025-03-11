SharePoint security fixes released with March 2025 PU and offered through Microsoft Update

Below are the security fixes for the SharePoint OnPrem versions released this month.
SharePoint Server 2016:
- None
SharePoint Server 2019:
- None
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition:
- None
March 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition includes the non-security updates released this month.
Office Online Server:
- KB 5002690 – Office Online Server
More information:
Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.
Security Vulnerabilities fixed in this PU
|Vulnerability
|SP 2016
|SP 2019
|SP SE
|OOS
|Impact
|Max Severity
|CVE-2025-24075
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-24081
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
|CVE-2025-24082
|x
|Remote Code Execution
|Important
See the Security Update Guide below for more details about the relevant fixes: