March 2025 CU for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition is available for download

The product group released the March 2025 Cumulative Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition.

Monthly SharePoint Server Subscription edition updates are released as a single unified “uber” package containing both the language independent and language dependent fixes. Language independent and language dependent fixes will no longer be released separately. This is similar to the full server packages released for SharePoint 2013.

The KB article for March 2025 CU will be available at the following location in a couple of hours:

KB 5002698 – March 2025 Update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition

The download for March 2025 CU is available through the following link:

It is irrelevant which language you pick on the drop down in download center. It will always download the same package.

After installing the fix you need to run the SharePoint Products Configuration Wizard on each machine in the farm. If you prefer to run the command line version psconfig.exe ensure to have a look here for the correct options.

Please ensure to have a look at the SharePoint Patching Best Practices before applying new fixes.



SharePoint Server Subscription Edition March 2025 CU Build Number: 16.0.18526.20080



Important: To minimize the installation time for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition Fixes, please follow the guidance in the following article: Solving the extended install time for SPSE CUs



