Trending Issue: SPSE – Date columns show 30.12.1899 or 30/12/1899 with October 2024 CU or later

After installing the October 2024 Cumulative Update (or any subsequent update) for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, the Date column values in lists may incorrectly display as December 30th, 1899, instead of the correct date, under the following conditions:

The site locale uses a date format where the day precedes the month (e.g., DD.MM.YYYY or DD/MM/YYYY).

The day value of the date is greater than 12 (e.g., December 14th, 2024).

The list contains at least one column with custom formatting enabled using JSON (this column does not need to be the Date column)

The issue is currently being investigated.

Example

List on a site with german locale and custom formatting for the Title column.

Before October 2024 CU:



After October 2024 CU:



Workarounds

There are two possible workarounds: